Dear PBS: Independence Can Be Glorious

Rick Moran | 10:18 AM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

To hear National Public Radio (NPR) CEO Katherine Maher tell it, the loss of federal funding for the public network is as close to nuclear armageddon we can get without, you know, actually experiencing a nuclear attack. 

Advertisement

No matter. It's really, really, really bad, says Maher.  

"There's a real understanding of the need there, as well as for emergency alerting, in which public media plays an extraordinarily important role," she said.

We absolutely have to have this 19th-century technology to warn rural Americans of an "emergency"?

Her comment elicited some well-deserved scorn.

Reason.com's Robby Soave performed the necessary lobotomy on Maher's ludicrous argument.

This argument is hard to take seriously. While it's true that there are places in the U.S. that don't have reliable internet access, it does not follow that federally subsidizing an outmoded means of distributing information is the answer. If the government is going to do something about a lack of connection, it should spend more money on building infrastructure or clearing the way for private interests to provide the services that people need. If they value it, they will pay for it. And during an age in which Elon Musk's Starlink can use satellites to provide high-speed internet to war-torn Ukraine, the idea that the U.S. government should continue to pay for a specific editorial product because it's the best way to transmit emergency information strains credulity.

Advertisement

Maher was noted for pretending that NPR was free of bias and was an objective news source. That must be why they ran stories on their website like these:

Related: Why Is Cutting 0.1% of the $6.75 Trillion Federal Budget So Hard?

Long-time NPR business editor Uri Berliner wrote a scathing exposé of radical left bias at the network in April. 

The Free Press:

Berliner had sounded the alarm internally at NPR for years over the public’s loss of trust in the network before coming forward with his story in The Free Press. He wrote that “an open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America. That wouldn’t be a problem for an openly polemical news outlet serving a niche audience,” he continued, “but for NPR, which purports to consider all things, it’s devastating both for its journalism and its business model.” A New York Times investigation later showed that NPR’s weekly audience has dropped from an estimated 60 million in 2020 to about 42 million today.

As Robby Soave points out, cutting off NPR and PBS from federal dollars is not censorship. In fact, it's the opposite of the term. "NPR should be free to make its own editorial choices—even ones that are pathologically unfriendly to Trump—and Americans should be free to choose whether they want to pay for it," writes Soave. 

Advertisement

In the internet age, are there any viewpoints that can't find a media outlet? The Constitution doesn't guarantee your views will be heard, just that you can't be prevented from giving voice to them. With hundreds of media outlets on streaming, cable, satellite, and over-the-air broadcast, the glorious diversity of American opinion is there for anyone to see. 

I suspect that having to compete for attention scares Maher and her public broadcasting compatriots. Shedding their stuffed shirts and adopting a more entertaining style wouldn't do public TV or radio any harm at all.

It might even make them worth watching.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie. Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Rick Moran

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS NPR PBS

Recommended

Dershowitz: Trump Isn't Hiding the Epstein Creeps; These Two People Are Kevin Downey Jr.
Dear Dems: PLEASE Keep Worshipping Barack Obama Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Colbert's Tedious Reign as the Anti-Carson Is Coming to an End Stephen Kruiser
Guess Which Crazy Place Just Criminalized WALKING THE DOG Robert Spencer
California Bill Passes to Grab Palisades Land as Trump Envoy Speaks Out Catherine Salgado
People Mag Just Tried to Smear Trump With Epstein and ‘Underage Girls’ in the Sleaziest Way Possible Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Left Wants Men to Play Women in Movies Now
Home Depot Felons and the Truth About Illegal Alien Workers
The Little-Discussed Golden Nugget Buried in the Turning Points Fiasco
Advertisement