Is This the Smoking Gun That Will Send Adam Schiff to Prison?

The walls are finally closing in on Adam Schiff, and this time it's not some manufactured scandal or political theater. On Tuesday, Fannie Mae's Financial Crimes Division flagged Schiff for alleged mortgage fraud, and reports quickly confirmed that a criminal referral had been sent to the Department of Justice. According to a senior administration official, the Federal Housing Finance Agency is requesting a full investigation, and Schiff could potentially face criminal charges for each monthly mortgage payment he made using the fraudulent documentation.

The California senator who spent years weaponizing the justice system against Donald Trump now finds himself facing potential federal criminal charges for what could be mortgage fraud.

The facts are damning and remarkably straightforward. Back in 2023, reports surfaced that Schiff had claimed a $1.7 million Maryland home as his "primary residence" on federally-insured loan documents. This wasn't some innocent paperwork error; it was a calculated move to secure a lower mortgage rate by lying about where he actually lived. The problem? Schiff has been a California politician representing Burbank since 2003, and you can't hold elected office in the Golden State if your primary residence is actually in Maryland.

Oops.

Naturally, the Biden administration wasn’t going to pursue this, and the case disappeared into the bureaucratic ether. No surprise there — the same Justice Department that spent years pursuing Trump on increasingly absurd charges somehow couldn't find the time to investigate one of their own party's most prominent attack dogs. But those days of selective enforcement are over.

But here's where this story gets absolutely devastating for Schiff. A newly unearthed video shows the senator making statements that completely obliterate any possible defense he might have had. In the footage, Schiff states unequivocally: "But our principal residence, our primary residence, is in California. It always has been, always will be."

Damning video evidence adds to Adam Schiff’s legal woes.

Credit: @LarryOConnor pic.twitter.com/t8vxgbja8x — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 18, 2025

Schiff didn't just say his primary residence is in California; he emphasized it twice, using both "principal residence" and "primary residence" to remove any possible ambiguity. More importantly, he declared that it "always has been" in California. This interview occurred well after he signed the Maryland loan documents, making his "always has been" claim a potential smoking gun for prosecutors.

The legal implications are staggering. If Schiff's primary residence was "always" in California, as he stated, then he committed fraud when he claimed the Maryland property as his primary residence to secure better loan terms. There's no wiggle room here, no plausible explanation that squares these contradictory claims.

Democrats are about to face the consequences of the aggressive standards they set during the Trump years. After years of weaponizing government and showing no restraint in targeting political opponents, they can’t cry foul when those same standards are applied to them. This isn’t about revenge; it’s about equal justice. If Adam Schiff broke the law, he should be prosecuted like anyone else. The era of selective justice is ending.

Schiff's mortgage fraud case represents more than just one senator's potential legal troubles. It's a test of whether the justice system will finally operate with the same standards for everyone, regardless of party affiliation. After years of watching Democrats escape consequences for their actions, accountability may finally be arriving.

