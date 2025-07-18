SHOCKING VIDEO: Muslims Savagely Riot and Burn Christian Homes

If you ever wanted to see how Muslims behave when they are the majority and when they are in power, be sure to watch the 3-minute video that appears at the end of this talk that I recently gave on the plight of Egypt's Christian minorities (around the 14:42 mark). It's rare footage that the Egyptian government has tried to suppress of a recent Muslim mob uprising against the Christians of al-Minya, Egypt.

Because a Christian man dared try to install a cell phone reception antenna, Muslim men, women, and children destroyed, burned, and ransacked a number of Christian homes. (Islamic law, based on the Conditions of Omar, makes clear that Christian homes must never be higher than Muslim homes -- hence all the Muslim rage and rioting, accompanied, of course, by a chorus of "Allahu akbars!") This video footage was taped by one hapless Coptic woman — who throughout can he heard crying and calling on God for aid — before the Muslims broke into her home and the video cuts off.