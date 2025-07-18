SHOCKING VIDEO: Muslims Savagely Riot and Burn Christian Homes

Raymond Ibrahim | 2:08 PM on July 18, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

If you ever wanted to see how Muslims behave when they are the majority and when they are in power, be sure to watch the 3-minute video that appears at the end of this talk that I recently gave on the plight of Egypt's Christian minorities (around the 14:42 mark). It's rare footage that the Egyptian government has tried to suppress of a recent Muslim mob uprising against the Christians of al-Minya, Egypt. 

Because a Christian man dared try to install a cell phone reception antenna, Muslim men, women, and children destroyed, burned, and ransacked a number of Christian homes. (Islamic law, based on the Conditions of Omar, makes clear that Christian homes must never be higher than Muslim homes -- hence all the Muslim rage and rioting, accompanied, of course, by a chorus of "Allahu akbars!") This video footage was taped by one hapless Coptic woman — who throughout can he heard crying and calling on God for aid — before the Muslims broke into her home and the video cuts off.

 
Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

