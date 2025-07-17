HUGE: Trump Orders Release of Sealed Epstein Grand Jury Testimony

In a stunning move Thursday, President Donald Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to release sealed grand jury testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein—a move that completely blows up the narrative that Democrats have been pushing for weeks now.

Advertisement

The directive comes amid growing bipartisan pressure over the administration’s handling of the Epstein investigation, with critics demanding transparency and accountability—something that was in short supply under the Biden administration.

Trump is making good on his promise to peel back the curtain on what he’s repeatedly called a massive cover-up to protect the powerful.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval," Trump posted to Truth Social. "This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!"

President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts. pic.twitter.com/hOXzdTcYYB — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

The release of grand jury records could mark a turning point in the long-stalled Epstein saga—and deliver a political earthquake that many in the establishment hoped would never come.

Many Trump supporters have demanded full transparency after the FBI and Justice Department released what they claimed was the final word on Jeffrey Epstein—insisting that there’s no client list and that Epstein’s 2019 jailhouse death was a simple suicide. Unsurprisingly, the so-called “final statement” only fueled more skepticism, especially among conservatives who have long suspected a cover-up to protect politically connected elites—many of them Democrats—and Democrats pounced on the GOP infighting.

Advertisement

Epstein moved in powerful circles that included Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and a host of other celebrities and billionaires. But while the media fixates on Trump, they continue to downplay or outright ignore Epstein’s well-documented ties to Clinton and other high-profile Democrats. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell sits in prison, convicted of trafficking minors to—well, no one, according to the official narrative.

ICYMI: Here’s Why The Left Is Desperate to Turn Jeffrey Epstein Into a Trump Scandal

In recent days, Trump has vented frustration over the way the Epstein issue has distracted some of his supporters, blaming “weaklings” and “foolish Republicans” for being manipulated by Democrats and the media into fanning the flames of a story designed to hurt him. He’s made it clear that while he supports transparency, he won’t allow political games to derail his administration’s agenda.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has also taken heat from a segment of Trump’s base, with some accusing her of overpromising on releasing Epstein-related documents. But with Trump now personally directing the release of grand jury testimony, it’s clear the administration is shifting into a more aggressive posture—and that the days of protecting the powerful may finally be coming to an end.

Advertisement

Trump’s announcement came after the Wall Street Journal embarrassed itself with a laughable hit piece that tried—and failed—to tie him to Jeffrey Epstein. The so-called bombshell? A disputed birthday letter from 2003 that Trump says he didn’t write, featuring a few lines of text allegedly framed by the outline of a naked woman. That’s it. That was the scoop.

Trump also announcing late Thursday that he intends to sue the Wall Street Journal for defamation.

Trump just shattered the left's carefully constructed narrative! The Epstein grand jury transcripts are soon to see daylight, and you can bet Democrats aren't happy about it. Help support our efforts to get the truth out by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Get ad-free browsing, exclusive articles, and commenting privileges when you join with promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First!