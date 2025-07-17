Disneyland's Nearly Disastrous Opening: 70 Years Ago Today

By the 1950s, Walt Disney was ready for a new challenge unlike any he had tackled before. He had conquered animation and live-action films, and he was beginning to dip his toes into television. But he wanted to do something bigger and bolder — in three dimensions.

After toying around with the idea of a traveling display of miniature dioramas based on Disney’s live-action movies, a concept that proved too impractical, Disney took inspiration from his Sunday afternoon trips to local parks with his daughters. He also drew on the gardens he and his wife Lillian enjoyed on their European trips. The question took hold: What if he could design an experience that the whole family could enjoy, one that was clean and tasteful and provided value for the money?

The seeds of Disneyland began with a small parcel of land across the street from Walt Disney Studios, but it wouldn’t be large enough for Walt’s big dreams. A feasibility study found the site of an old orange grove in Anaheim, Calif., that was perfect for what Disney wanted to do.

Even his brother, Roy, who handled the company’s finances and often served as a foil for some of Walt’s wilder ideas, didn’t stand in the way. Walt formed a subsidiary company to develop his grand vision. He and Roy leveraged television as a way to fund construction. The upstart ABC network agreed to air the “Disneyland” television show and help fund the park in exchange for partial ownership, which Disney eventually bought out.

Fast forward to July 17, 1955 — 70 years ago today — when Disneyland opened. What was supposed to be a smooth opening became complicated, thanks to counterfeit tickets that added tens of thousands of extra guests than Disney expected. Women’s heels sank into the fresh asphalt, and drinking fountains didn’t work. Critics suggested that the fountains weren’t working as a ploy to force guests to buy drinks.

Walt was blissfully unaware of the problems because he was busy glad-handing with guests and appearing on television to promote the opening day. But Roy knew by the following Monday, and he furiously worked behind the scenes to remedy the issues.

But more problems arose. In his masterful biography of Roy, “Building a Company: Roy O. Disney and the Creation of an Entertainment Empire,” Bob Thomas explains:

Then came a shattering blow. Two months after opening Bruce McNeill, the general contractor for Disneyland, appeared in Roy's office and reported that more money was needed. Because of the rush to finish the park, bills had been stuck in drawers. The additional expense amounted to almost $2 million. "Roy was furious; he thought we'd been had," says attorney Luther Marr. "McNeill explained that Walt went around and changed things at the last minute, saying, 'These pots are too small-bigger ones!' That would be a hundred-thousand-dollar item. Walt would do that, without any reference to the cost. 'This needs to be done, that needs to be done. Buy this, buy that. He didn't add it up; Walt didn't care about the cost at all. It was a matter of what it looked like, the result. So Roy had to dig up some more money. I don't know where he got it, because he had used up all the credit he could come by."

That was exactly how Walt operated. And that’s why Roy was there to pick up the pieces that Walt scattered. Eventually, the hiccups dissipated, and Disneyland operated smoothly and efficiently. And it has for 70 years now.

Of course, it didn’t take long for California sprawl to move in around Disneyland. Walt was disappointed in the tacky tourist-town sprawl that encroached so closely on his beloved park. This led him to seek a much larger parcel of land that would give him what he called “the blessing of size,” which eventually became his ultimate achievement: Walt Disney World.

I’ve been to Disneyland once; it was a quick in-and-out trip to Downtown Disney, but that visit carried its own special Disney magic. I was on a business trip in San Diego in the early 2000s, and I decided to drive up to Downtown Disney for souvenirs after the workday. I got stuck in rush-hour traffic leaving San Diego and in another traffic snarl getting closer to Orange County. It took me four hours to get to Disneyland, but as soon as I got out of my rental car and walked to Downtown Disney, I realized I had arrived just in time to see the fireworks.

Here’s some bonus content: Dole has released a special recipe for Dole Whips that you can make at home. The recipe marks Disneyland’s 70th birthday and Dole Whip Day, which is also July 17.

“The fact that Dole Whip Day falls on the same day as the 70th birthday of Disneyland, where the Dole/Disney relationship began almost 50 years ago, is a very happy coincidence for all of us at Dole,” said recipe developer Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, who is also Dole’s nutrition, wellness, and communications manager.

Check out the recipe here. I can’t wait to try it, not just because it’s Dole Whip Day and Disneyland’s 70th, but also because Dole Whips are amazing.

Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Even though Disney has strayed so far from its wholesome roots, prices have skyrocketed, and the company has made the guest experience more difficult, it’s an occasion worth celebrating.

