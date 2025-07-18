West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Outraged Victims Stop Dems' Palisades Land Grab at the Point of a Fire Hose

Welcome to another fun-filled compilation of the wokest, craziest, deadly serious stuff in this part of the country we call the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

Between the bizarre woke politicians, woke universities, and woke saboteurs, however, there was winning.

Extra, extra, read all about it! Let's go!

Thieves, meet fire hose

During a slowdown of permit activity for L.A. fire victims trying to rebuild their lost homes, elective thieves in Sacramento were busy trying to write a law to allow the state and county officials to swoop in, "bank" the properties, and build low-income housing in some of the highest-end real estate in the county.

I wrote about this in my story this week entitled California Democrats (Looking at You, Gavin Newsom) Pull a Bait and Switch on Palisades Fire Victims.

When fire victims in both the Palisades and Altadena found out could lose their properties to a proposed county agency that would use tax dollars to jujitsu them out of their land rights, they trained their fire hoses on the Santa Monica state senator who proposed Senate Bill 549.

The strength of a fire hose.pic.twitter.com/XjX6vKEGh0 — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) April 10, 2025

Sen. Ben Allen, who helps oversee the dysfunctional rent-controlled Santa Monica, thought he could turn another coastal paradise into a woke, run-down, bum-filled ring of hell.

But now he's "promised" not to pursue his SB 549. “I don’t want to jam anything down anyone’s throats," he told angry fire victims at L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s online town hall on July 9. "If folks don’t want this, we don’t have to pursue it.”

At least not for now. He's expected to try again in January.

Pervert Park

The good guys win one.

The City of Seattle has been ordered to temporarily shut down Denny Blaine Park because of all the perverts who gather to, ah, pleasure themselves. The park features a rainbow colored sign and is frequented by LGBT+ perverts who gather to engage in private lustful activities in full view of anyone in the park.

This has been going on for years. Now, after pressure and a bold judge, the city has been ordered to get rid of the perverts. As my radio colleague Jason Rantz noted, the judge was immediately branded "queer phobic."

Seattle’s “pervert park” is shutting down.



Jason Rantz says it’s long overdue—though activists are outrageously calling the judge’s ruling “queer-phobic.” pic.twitter.com/KuQVEMM1ka — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 18, 2025

Neighbors brought the judge photos, videos, and exhibitions to prove that something needed to be done about the sick activity.

End of the line

California's bullet train to nowhere has reached the end of the line for federal government funding. As promised, the Trump administration is cutting off the feds' $4 billion spigot.

Rep. Kevin Kiley now wants the FBI to conduct an investigation into all $17 billion spent over the past 16 years on this money pit. He doesn't believe the project could pass an audit.

We can't imagine why.

Time lapse footage of the California high-speed rail system being built (2008-2024) pic.twitter.com/ur0wx3mAXd — 🐜onio (@monodevice) April 3, 2024

Not one foot of track has been laid.

It was a hoax

You've undoubtedly heard all the Democrat hand-wringers spouting about how illegal aliens are being "kidnapped," "disappeared," and "spirited away" to "concentration" or "internment" camps by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Meet the illegal alien Mexican national who is the face of this fairy tale.





As I reported on Thursday in Lady 'Kidnapped by ICE!' Was the Left's Border Star. Now She's Starring in a DOJ Indictment, the Department of Justice believes this was a hoax. I went through the indictment and the DOJ narrative in the story.

And take this guy with you

A California congressman thought he'd get his Alex Padilla moment of infamy by trying to storm the line of officers holding the perimeter outside the Camarillo pot farm being busted by ICE.

And then the DOJ accused him of doxxing an ICE agent who was hurt by the mob. I wrote about this in the story, California Congressman Accused of Doxxing ICE Agent to Angry Mob. I can't wait to read his indictment if it happens.

Take her, too

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is paying illegal aliens to stay home so they don't get busted by ICE.

More on this in an upcoming story.

Speaking of lawsuits

In two stories this week, I detail how the DOJ could bring RICO and other charges against the Antifa terrorists in Portland for doxxing the identities, addresses, and photos of loved ones of ICE employees.

Imagine Holding Antifa Terrorists to the Same Standard as Pro-Life Protesters—Here’s How That Would Work.

Can The DOJ Finally RICO Antifa NOW? This Move by Antifa Against ICE Might Be the Last Straw

Give them a read and share them.

Carrot Top is not amused

A Pasco, Wash., high school was scandalized when someone yelled a "racist" slur at a Hispanic basketball player during a game last February. Two basketbrawls broke out because of the report of the so-called slur. That slur? Carrot Top or Carrot Cake.

The College Fix reported that after an investigation, officials concluded that calling the red-haired, Hispanic player racist names was all fake news. Not only that, but the red-haired basketball player thought the non racist nicknames were so fun he thought he'd use one.

Woke gone wild I

The woke university where I attended multiple parties and attended class for one year, sadly, still doesn't understand what free speech is.

The University of Oregon has just lost $724,000,00 in a legal action that these woke dorks deserved when they censored a Portland State University professor for responding to a social media message by saying, "All men are created equal." Whoa.

Ironically, it seems that UO’s definition of “inclusion” didn’t include tolerance for the principle of colorblindness. Rather than recognizing that Gilley’s quote from the Declaration of Independence was protected speech, a university DEI official blocked Gilley from the @UOEquity account. With the help of the Institute for Free Speech, Gilley filed suit weeks later to challenge UO’s public-forum viewpoint discrimination.

The University kept fighting for censorship and ended up costing taxpayers $724,000.00 to indulge their censorious, discriminatory, and luxury beliefs.

Woke gone wild II

I didn't realize that, along with dumb land acknowledgements, tribal bosses also require that professors teaching archeology, anthropology, and other disciplines that refer to native Americans not use actual artifacts and must impose tribal customs on students in their field work.

Cal State University has prohibited even "acquiring information through measuring remains, taking photos, or drawing images," for class work.

The College Fix reported that, "The policy, announced last week, drew criticism from a California anthropologist who described it as an 'attack' on the preservation of knowledge." Gee, why would that be a problem?

One professor, who has gotten into trouble with the woke mob, says it gets worse, though.

“But, most problematic, the new policy requires that during field schools: ‘Tribal perspectives, concerns, and cultural protocols are respected and incorporated into the planning and execution of such activities,'” she said. “At UC Berkeley this has previously meant excluding menstruating students from engaging in field work, eating with their classmates and professors, and being shunned! This sort of sex discrimination is rampant in tribes and, yet, the ‘progressive’ academics support this tribal sexism,” she said. [emphasis added]

Get your kids out of these woke factories. Do it YESTERDAY.

🎶Letters! We get letters — and comments!🎶

The July 4 edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report entitled, West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Red, White, and BOOM Payback Against the Left's 'Star Spangled SICKOS', was filled with newsy items such as the big update on the Washington State lady who got kicked out a the YMCA when she reported a man in the girls' locker room. There was an update on the L.A. city comptroller who "retired" when he rejoiced in his daughters getting arrested for dropping heavy objects from an overpass in hopes of killing cops below. Oregon taxpayers won a huge victory for once, and I reported on another bust of a "Star Spangled Sicko" by ICE.

But it was our "They haven't ruined everything—yet" segment that generated the most interesting comments and concerns.





Manowar commented, "Fake news. Crater Lake doesn't look even mildly close to that pic." Others chimed in (which you can do if you become a VIP Member).

In short, Crater Lake is blue, but as you can see from the image, and as I mentioned in the comments with our readers, this photographer may have used a filter. And after looking at it again, this photographer definitely used a filter.

Here are some other photos I found of a very blue Crater Lake (in Southern Oregon).

You owe it to yourself to see Crater Lake. I also highly recommend hiking to the designated swimming area. It’s cold but so worth it! pic.twitter.com/7V2rcnwZSy — Just a nurse (@hib343434) July 31, 2023

Travel Oregon has several shots of a very blue lake and at least one in winter that isn't quite as blue.

This exquisitely framed shot definitely used a filter to tremendous effect.

Hidden views at Crater Lake, Oregon 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/NrOCwHsYJY — Magical places (@PlacesMagi15559) July 3, 2025

A similarly gorgeous shot.

We can all agree that Crater Lake is gorgeous and has different shades of blue.

I love our observant readers.

They haven't ruined everything—yet

My cousin just gifted me with eight filets of salmon he just caught off the Oregon coast.

This isn't my cousin's trip, but look at that salmon. Did he just hop into that guy's net?

This week’s Recreation Report brought to you by additional Spring salmon days, American shad and Free Fishing Weekend - https://t.co/T0GJmtRsV6 pic.twitter.com/fdBZSuenGu — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (@MyODFW) June 6, 2025

And thanks to our commenter who corrected my "without further adieu" to the correct version, "without further ado."

Speaking of which, without further ado, it's time to go. Until next week, remember the immortal words of Laker coach Pat Riley, who urged his players to literally hold true to their main objective: winning. Don't get distracted. Remember: "The main thing is the main thing."

Enjoy all this winning.

