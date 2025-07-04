West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Red, White, and BOOM Payback Against the Left's 'Star Spangled SICKOS'

Welcome to a special Independence Day Red, White, and BOOM edition of your West Coast, Messed Coast report. The left got a heaping helping of payback this week. They asked for it.

So, without further adieu, let's light the fuse on these fireworks!

Tell the truth

You'll recall the case of Julie Jaman, an older woman whose been there and seen that. She wasn't about to let some dude dressed in a women's bathing suit get away with ogling little girls in the locker room. The YMCA, which, remember, used to stand for a place of refuge and was called the Young Men's Christian Association, had an open trans policy in woke Washington state.

But, in Julie's worldview, there's co-ed and then there's allowing dudes in the locker room to ogle little girls.

I reported about her case in West Coast, Messed Coast™ in 2022.

“I was showering [after a swim] and I heard a man’s voice… it was quite deep,” Jaman told Reduxx, “So I looked through the shower curtain. There was a man in a woman’s bathing suit, and he was near four or five little girls who were taking off their bathing suits. He was standing there watching them.”

She wasn't having it and complained to management. As a result, Julie was permanently banned from the woke Port Townsend, WA, Olympic Peninsula YMCA pool.

Now, the "Y" and the city are paying Julie (and her outstanding attorneys at the Center for American Liberty) $65,000 as a reminder of "the fundamental right of every American to speak truth without fear of retaliation."

🚨BREAKING: 82-year-old Julie Jaman wins $65K settlement after being banned from her local YMCA pool for objecting to men in the women's locker room.



We're proud to officially announce this HUGE win. Free speech isn't dead and we're here to prove it!

The Center for American Liberty filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington state, claiming "that city officials and YMCA staff violated Jaman’s constitutional rights when they banned her for speaking out about safety concerns involving young girls" at a facility "she had used for over three decades" and for objecting "to a male who identifies as female observing minors in a female-designated locker room."

The 82-year-old woman was shunned and banned and her objection was even touted on the city website, which put an even bigger target on her back. Port Townsend agreed to remove mention of perjorative information about Julie.

“I’m grateful that justice has been served and that my voice was heard," she said. "This is a victory for common sense, women’s rights, and the right to speak the truth.”

The city got its pound of flesh, however. Julie's still banned from the Y. On the bright side, she probably doesn't want to set foot in it again, anyway.

Sins of the father

Recently, I reported about the twin sisters who were indicted by the feds for dropping heavy objects from an overpass to hit police below during an outburst of stupidity by renta-rioters in Los Angeles.

As I reported in the story "When the Rioters Work at City Hall and Try to Kill Cops, LA, You've Got a Problem," we learned that the father of these little darlings showed up to a news conference to completely elide what it was his kids did, promise to bail them out, and explain how personal the anti-ICE, pro illegal immigration issues were to him.

As if one of the twins working for a woke L.A. city councilor weren’t bad enough, it turns out their proud father is an L.A. City Deputy Comptroller—also based at City Hall.

Not for long, however.

Rick Cole announced his retirement from the city comptroller's office because he's very, very busy working elsewhere. That's right, Cole is a hardworking city councilor with the city of Pasadena, as well as teacher at Barack Obama's old Occidental College.

Don't look so surprised, Karen

Los Angeles will find out that cities can't Trump the federal government's laws and even executive orders with super-sized sanctuary policies.

As I reported this week in "Don't Look So Surprised, LA. Trump TOLD YOU He'd Sue You for Illegal Alien Sanctuary Policies," the Trump Administration has filed a lawsuit against the city, mayor, city council president, and full council for doubling down on their illegal alien sanctuary laws and, by so doing, discriminating against the federal government.

The city doesn't appear to have a leg to stand on, as I detail in the piece.





BBB=FAFO

Even as Washington state has failed another audit for plundering and wasting its "share" of COVID funds, and you can't walk safely in Seattle, the state's biggest city, local and state officials are now weeping over the impact Trump's Big Beautiful Bill will have on its bloated medicaid program called Apple Health.

Washington has plussed up its legions of illegal aliens on government services by so many that it now is number one in the nation for how much it may "lose" under the OBBB.

Washington is set to lose the largest share of its federal Medicaid spending, at 17%, according to an analysis of the Trump administration’s budget and tax cut bill that’s moving through Congress. That adds up to a $36 billion loss here over 10 years, according to KFF, a health policy research outfit.

Overtaxed Washingtonians have had no idea how much their hard work has been plundered by the Olympia woke mob. Now, however, they may find out.

Salem witches

The Oregon Democrats proposed the biggest tax increase in state history. They said without it there would be ruin, dead people, crumbling roads, and savagery. Of course, without it, those same things exist on the streets of Portland.

This week, the largest tax increase in history...failed.

My radio friend Lars Larson sums up the s**t talking from local media and officials who thought their despair act would win them an Oscar. It turns out, however, that the voters hate the same phony act over and over again.

When the people's representatives in Salem failed to pass the biggest tax increase in history Sunday, it was hard to find more hysterical cries than those emanating from Portland City Hall.

Oh, the humanity!

And folks in the media amplified the "sky is…

Oh, the humanity!

And folks in the media amplified the “sky is… — Lars Ultra MAGA Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) July 2, 2025





'Star Spangled Sicko'

The Department of Homeland Security announced that a man who is illegally in the country and who assaulted a woman on July 4, 2018, and was let go has been rearrested by ICE.

"This Independence Day, Americans are safer with this star spangled SICKO off our streets."

This Independence Day, Americans are safer with this star spangled SICKO off our streets.



On July 4, 2018, Kevin Contreras-Mendoza, a 27-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, sexually assaulted a woman in Portland, Oregon.



Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and… pic.twitter.com/84n6MKUFzE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 4, 2025

They write, "Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is empowered to arrest and remove sexual predators like Contreras-Mendoza who threaten the freedoms and safety of Americans."

Boom.

Day of judgment for Trantifa

Andy Ngo reports that a total of 17 members of Antifa and Trantifa have been charged by the feds for their ongoing attacks on the Portland ICE facility. The feds aren't playing around this time.

Four more violent Portland Antifa riot suspects have been federally charged. The cases are not being immediately dropped, and some Antifa are beginning to feel it is "not safe" to continue rioting.

Moreover, as Andy reports, the local DA isn't putting up with their violence, either.

Four more Portland Antifa riot suspects have been federally charged over the ongoing insurrection against the ICE facility. This brings the total federally charged so far to 17, devastating the numbers Antifa need to attack the building night after night. The cases are not being dropped immediately. Dozens of local Antifa riot cases have also not been dropped by the moderate district attorney, Nathan Vasquez. (Vasquez, running on a law and order platform, won against radical leftist incumbent Mike Schmidt in November last year.)

Judge spikes cop killing 'Washington Man'

A "Washington Man," who is illegally in the United States, was sentenced to ten years in state prison for—well, allow the Seattle Times to explain it:

[State Trooper Christopher] Gadd, 27, was parked on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 near the Stimson Road overpass, performing speed enforcement in his State Patrol SUV, when Benitez Santana, driving a GMC Denali, slammed into the rear of Gadd’s vehicle just before 3 a.m. on March 2, 2024. The force of the impact pushed Gadd’s patrol vehicle forward, into a ditch, and caused the Denali to rotate across the southbound lanes, where it was struck moments later by a van, injuring the driver.

The 27-year-old Washington State Patrol trooper and dad was killed.

The judge gave Raul Benitez Santana the maximum time in prison although his attorneys asked for charges to be dismissed due to his illegal status in the country. His attorneys claimed that "prosecutors communicated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in violation of state law."

The “crash” killed the trooper. 😡



You really can’t hate leftist media enough.



This illegal alien, who already had a criminal record, was driving drunk at speeds over 100 mph, driving right into Trooper Chris Gadd’s patrol vehicle parked on the side of the highway.



This… pic.twitter.com/Luch5Zq3iC — Julie “Florida Woman” Barrett (@juliecbarrett) July 3, 2025

Local media insisted on calling him a "Washington Man." Indeed, his parents brought him to the country when he was a baby...and he never bothered to try to become a citizen. If he were a citizen, he'd still be going to prison for ten years.

Deputy prosecutor Tobin Darrow argued:

“There’s a certain degree of just carelessness toward the community that was exhibited in his driving” and decision to mix alcohol and marijuana and drive at “gratuitous” speed, Darrow said. “The road was wide open and there’s no evidence he needed to get anywhere at 3 in the morning. “This suggests he was just casually endangering the public and that really bothers me, in addition to, of course, the terrible results that occurred in this case,"





They haven't ruined everything—yet

Enjoy all this winning at Oregon's Crater Lake National Park. Breathe.

Oregon Beauty — Crater Lake, USA 🇺🇸

