Can The DOJ Finally RICO Antifa NOW? This Move by Antifa Against ICE Might Be the Last Straw

Let's state unequivocally: Antifa won't declare its organized campaign to doxx ICE agents a Mission Accomplished until agents are strung up under a Portland bridge à la a Mexican drug cartel. Between its nightly attacks on the ICE headquarters in Portland and doxxing of homes, families, and other information on officers who work there, members of Portland's Antifa terrorists for several weeks have run a concerted campaign to get ICE agents killed by revealing where they live.

Can we call them a continuing criminal enterprise yet?

Antifa has put addresses of ICE officers on its "Rose City Counter Info" and "The Crustian Daily" websites and posted "wanted" posters, featuring the names and addresses of ICE officers, on the telephone poles of Portland.

Mobs have dumped garbage on the front lawns of agents' homes to threaten officers.

KGW TV reported that "The Crustian Daily" website had been taken down, and I know I can't find it, but the Rose City Counter Info page was still up and contained photos of the wanted posters. I checked. They are. Considering the sensitive nature of these posters, which contain individual photos and photos with loved ones, addresses, and bilingual epithets, we won't show them.

Antifa has also put out a wanted poster hit on the man who owns the ICE building.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law. These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers. We won’t allow it in America.”

As a reminder to Antifa, years ago, an anti-abortion group put out wanted-like posters of abortion doctors on a website in Portland. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that putting the photos, addresses, and other information about abortion doctors was a "true threat" of harm and not political speech.

The ACLU lauded the decision. The individuals running the Nuremberg Files website, where the doxxing took place, were sued in federal court for millions of dollars. Though asked, the Supreme Court declined to take the appeal of this case. Unless another Supreme Court case has dealt with this issue, and I don't think so, that means Antifa is in big legal trouble.

For weeks, Rose City Antifa has welcomed its members to doxx and hack people who keep our country safe. This concerted campaign of extortion and intimidation against ICE and other federal officers has been done before. Antifa and its Animal Liberation Front kindred have staged protests in front of the homes of university researchers. They've disclosed the locations of the former mayor, cops, and in Seattle, they disclosed the address of a former federal prosecutor by leading a mob to her home. Jenny Durkin also became the mayor who encouraged the mob by suggesting their deadly 2020 violence might be "The Summer of Love." Whoever hired that dope as a federal prosecutor should be fired.

The DOJ has brought attempted murder and terrorism charges against Antifa activists who staged a terrorist-cell-like ambush on ICE officers in Texas.

Antifa has already done hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and committed an assassination on the streets of Portland.

Noem is wise to go after Antifa in Portland. They're a continuing criminal enterprise. They should be designated as a terrorist organization, unmasked, doxxed, and RICO'd.

