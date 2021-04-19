Planned Parenthood Decides to De-Emphasize Margaret Sanger and Dive Head First into the Trans Debate for a New Revenue Stream

Planned Parenthood President and Chief Executive Alexis McGill Johnson published quite a rant in the opinion section of The New York Times. The clear intent is to align the organization with the wokest of the woke. Like other corporations, the abortion provider is aligning themselves with the squeakiest wheels in our political discourse, though at least part of the motive is financial. McGill began by committing to de-emphasize Margaret Sanger’s role in the organization’s history.

Sanger’s history of writing passionately about eugenics is something pro-life groups have pointed out for years. If you are looking for systemic racism, the location of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion locations is an excellent place to start:

Eighty percent of Planned Parenthood’s abortion clinics are within easy walking distance of minority neighborhoods and 60 percent are in minority zip codes. According to Planned Parenthood’s Guttmacher Institute, “In the United States, the abortion rate for black women is almost five times that for white women.” This is troubling: Black women constitute 13 percent of the female population, but they are getting 36 percent of the abortions. Planned Parenthood argues that black and Hispanic women get more abortions because of a higher rate of unwanted pregnancies, not because of “aggressive marketing by abortion providers to minority communities.” But all of Planned Parenthood’s high-volume abortion clinics are disproportionately located in or near minority communities.

McGill began by explaining Sanger’s “complicated” history of racism. Sanger enlisted the support of the KKK in lobbying for birth control and supported the 1927 Supreme Court decision that allowed for the sterilization of the “unfit” without their consent and sometimes without their knowledge. Sanger also backed trials of investigational birth control medications in Puerto Rico rather than the United States. Informed consent was not given to the Puerto Rico participants. Then McGill explained how Planned parenthood plans to deal with these long-known facts.

Reassessing Sanger’s history doesn’t negate her feminist fight, but it does tarnish it. In the name of political expedience, she chose to engage white supremacists to further her cause. In doing that, she devalued and dehumanized people of color. We will no longer make excuses or apologize for Margaret Sanger’s actions. But we can’t simply call her racist, scrub her from our history, and move on. We must examine how we have perpetuated her harms over the last century — as an organization, an institution, and as individuals.

Then McGill went into a weird description of “organizational Karens,” describing them as “The groups who show up, assert themselves, and tell you where to march. Those who pursue freedom and fairness, but also leverage their privilege in ways that are dehumanizing.” This concept is the bizarre transition she uses to go full wokester:

And sometimes, that’s how Planned Parenthood has acted. By privileging whiteness, we’ve contributed to America harming Black women and other women of color. And when we focus too narrowly on “women’s health,” we have excluded trans and nonbinary people.

Then, in an odd flex, McGill went directly after radical feminists who don’t believe a biological man can become a woman. This debate is a deeply divisive issue in the feminist movement, with some feeling that full inclusion will roll back hard-won protections for women and girls. Feminists who feel this way have joined the political right as people Planned Parenthood must fight:

We are committed to confronting any white supremacy in our own organization, and across the movement for reproductive freedom. We pledge to fight the many types of dehumanization we are seeing right now: the dehumanization of Black and Latino victims of police violence such as Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and too many others. The dehumanization of transgender people whose health care and rights are being denied in states across the country, and who face attacks not just from the right but also from trans-exclusionary radical “feminists.”

McGill wants you to know that this is not simple virtue signaling. They are taking the “work” seriously. While it most certainly is pandering, it is also about work—providing transition services to teens and young adults. According to Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, Planned Parenthood claims that it is the second largest provider of transition services in the nation.

Abortion has fallen to the lowest level since 1973. Despite what Planned Parenthood asserts, the procedure makes up far more than 3% of the services they provide. To support its extensive infrastructure, Planned Parenthood is providing transition services in 201 of its clinics. These transition “services” are often provided without a consultation with a doctor and without requiring a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

To become a preferred provider of these services, they will walk away from women and girls and appeal to the intersectional community that pushes the transitioning of children. So, it is virtue signaling with a purpose. How do we know? McGill says it:

As the nation’s leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care with a presence in 50 states, Planned Parenthood has an obligation to change how we operate. We must take up less space, and lend more support. And we must put our time, energy, and resources into fights that advance an agenda other than our own.

This new appeal is a financial decision rolled up in the language of the woke. In introducing Abigail Shrier on his show, Tucker Carlson read a quote from and former Planned Parenthood employee:

“Trans-identifying kids are cash cows, and they are kept on the hook…in terms of follow-up appointments, bloodwork, meetings, etc., whereas abortions are (hopefully) a one-and-done situation.”

While Planned Parenthood will remain in the business of killing children, now they have joined the movement to disfigure them with very little assessment. All while being funded through Medicare, Medicaid, and taxpayer dollars.

WATCH the full interview with Abigail Shrier: