Biden Bans 'Illegal Aliens' (Not the Activity, Just That Term For It)

The great thing about being a Democrat is that you can screw up as much as you want, you can lie about whatever you want, you can be as much of a scumbag as you want, and then you can just redefine the terms of the debate to favor you.

For example, do you know what the word “infrastructure” means? If you answered anything except “Whatever the Dems want to spend other people’s money on,” you’re wrong. Or how about “bipartisan”? You probably thought a bill in Congress is only bipartisan if both Democrats and Republicans vote for it. Wrong again! In 2021, “bipartisan” now means “Even if no Republicans vote for it, there are probably other Republicans in America who would have voted for it if they were in Congress.”

If a word doesn’t mean what you need it to mean at the moment you need it to mean that thing, just redefine it on-the-fly. If it doesn’t work, you can always just pretend you never said it and none of your fellow Democrats in the press will give you a hard time about it.

Which brings us to today’s example of this ongoing phenomenon. Mark Moore, NY Post:

T​he Biden administration has ordered federal immigration enforcement agencies to nix the use of terms like “illegal alien” and “assimilation” when referring to illegal immigrants, in favor of more “inclusive language,” according to a report on Monday. ​ The new directive was included in a memo sent to the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection as part of an effort by the Biden White House to build a more “humane” immigration system… According to the document, “alien” will become “noncitizen or migrant,” “illegal” will be called “undocumented,” and “assimilation” will be referred to as “integration.”​​

Biden is dealing with the worst border crisis in decades, a crisis he has no small part in creating, and his solution is to stop using a perfectly descriptive term. That’s the problem right there, you see. It’s not that the term is offensive. People can and will be offended about anything and everything. It’s that the term succinctly and accurately describes the problem.

It’s not a moral judgment. It’s not a slur. It’s a simple statement of fact. Illegal. Alien. A simple concept, simply expressed.

And that simply won’t do.

George Carlin dissected this line of thinking long ago:

When simple, honest direct language is politically inconvenient, you soften and overcomplicate it until it becomes meaningless.

No thanks. If I go to another country and decide to stay there even though it breaks their laws, I wouldn’t expect them to bend over backwards to avoid offending me. I’d be an illegal alien, or however that straightforward phrase is translated in whatever bewildering jabber they speak there.

Plus, Phil Collins already wrote the theme song almost 40 years ago:.

Is he supposed to change the lyrics to “It’s inconvenient bein’ an undocumented immigrant”? That hardly rolls off the tongue.

Update: Here’s another perfect example, hot off the presses.

The White House backtracked Monday after President Biden described the influx of migrant children on the southern border as a "crisis," in what appeared to be a notable shift in language, @betsy_klein reports. https://t.co/UZpPkHlxwM — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 19, 2021

“No, there is no change in position. Children coming to our border seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships and other dire circumstances is not a crisis,” a White House official told CNN.

Ahhh, that’s the good stuff! Straight, unadulterated bull$#!+. If you’re gonna lie, make it a big lie. Don’t waste the opportunity.

Even a pathological liar like Joe Biden can stumble upon the truth sometimes, such as when he committed the Kinsleyan gaffe of referring to the border crisis as a “border crisis.” So then his panicky aides have to explain why he didn’t really mean what he very clearly said.