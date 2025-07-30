Stunning Stats From the Border Crisis

The massive immigration backlog is finally dropping like Democrats’ popularity, and apprehensions at the border have reached historic lows as the Trump administration keeps a tight hand on the erstwhile disastrous border crisis.

Advertisement

With the immigration court backlog down by more than 300,000 and apprehension numbers for border officers plummeting, it is evident that the Joe Biden border crisis is rapidly becoming a matter of the past. Now we just have to make a dent in the tens of millions of illegal aliens who have been breaking the law for years to live in our country and take our money and jobs. Hopefully, Donald Trump will live up to his previous promises of mass deportations of all illegal aliens, a policy that at least 56% of Americans support.

Center for Immigration Studies’ Law and Policy Fellow Andrew R. Arthur emphasized the significance of how much the immigration backlog has gone down. The Biden administration let practically anyone who showed up at either the northern or southern borders in, giving them a meaningless court date for sometime in the future that everyone knew most of the migrants would not honor anyway, and which precluded judicial diligence.

The backlog for immigration grew way out of proportion; then Donald Trump came back into office.

Today, fewer than 450,000 cases [the 2015 number] in the immigration court backlog is an almost unthinkable dream. By FY 2020, the backlog had risen to 1.52 million pending cases – though even that figure has become a misty watercolor memory of the way the immigration courts were not so long ago.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: The Heinous Hypocrisy of Demanding IDs From ICE Agents But Not Illegals

By the time Fiscal Year 2024 ended, the immigration court backlog had an appalling and obviously unmanageable 4 million cases, which represented a number nine times greater than a decade before, Arthur wrote.

The main driver was the millions of migrants Border Patrol agents and CBP officers encountered at the Southwest border under the last administration, who poured into the United States illegally as the then-president and his DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, ignored congress’s migrant-detention mandates. Though those aliens were released, most (a point I’ll get to) were placed into removal proceedings before increasingly overworked immigration judges. If amnesty is your goal (and it was the express goal of Biden’s fellow partisans), crushing the courts is the best way to get there.

Fortunately, we no longer have a president who is trying to ensure amnesty for as many people as possible.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks touted other encouraging statistics at the start of this month. In June, there were 8,039 apprehensions altogether, versus last year, when the number hit 11,414 after only the first three days of June. June 28 also saw the lowest number for single-day apprehensions on record at 137, while authorities estimate that “gotaways,” or illegals who evaded Border Patrol, likely went down by as much as 90% compared to June 2024. The Biden administration was constantly engaging in catch-and-release; the Trump administration had zero releases.

Advertisement

This is exactly what Americans voted for in 2024.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight border reform. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.