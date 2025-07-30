The Morning Briefing: Now Playing in a Congress Near You — Dem Kabuki Crazy Theater

Top O' the Briefing

This is a bit of an extension of what we led off with yesterday, when we were talking about Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Today we're looking at Sen. Cory "Hey, a Camera!" Booker — aka New Jersey's lousiest performance artist. Not one to let assigned gender roles slow him down, Booker is determined to crack the Prosecco Ceiling and become one of the Democratic Party's mean girls.

Once more, with feeling: the Democrats are completely out of ideas that they can offer the American people in an attempt to win back voters that they lost last year. They are also incapable of self-examination, which means they haven't been able to identify any of what they desperately need to change. The only thing that they have been able to put their fingers on is the fact that President Trump is a fighter so, hey, they need to be fighters because it seems that's what the American people want.

Back to Booker. He's been out there and loud since President Trump got back into office. There was his infamous filibuster, which didn't accomplish anything other than to get him a lot press about that kind of energy being just what the moribund Dems needed. Recently, Booker kept talking while Sen. Charles Grassley ignored him and proceeded with a vote to advance Emil Bove's nomination. Once again, he accomplished nothing, but, hey, that resist energy!

Yesterday, Booker fell apart again in his ongoing effort to be Testosterone AOC, which Matt wrote about:

“The Democratic Party needs a wake-up call,” Booker thundered early in his remarks, accusing universities, businesses, and law firms of “bending the knee” to President Donald Trump. His tone vacillated between self-righteous indignation and theatrical fury as he painted a dystopian portrait of America under Trump, claiming that free speech was being crushed and that “secret police are running around this country picking people up off the streets.” Booker also pushed the bogus narrative that CBS is censoring Stephen Colbert because he criticized Trump.

Booker did everything but stomp his feet and threaten to take his ball and go home. Matt has the video in his post. Make sure you don't have too much food in your stomach if you decide to watch it.

The Democrats are right about one thing — Trump's willingness to fight is a huge part of his appeal. The massive difference between him and them is that he has ideas and policies that he's fighting for. Real world stuff, not the alt-universe litany of lies that Booker was snot-bubbling about. Fighting just for the sake of fighting garners attention for a brief while, then quickly becomes boring. The people who were already voting for them may offer some virtual high-fives, but most American voters are becoming more savvy. The performative tantrum politics of Booker, Crockett, AOC, and the rest of the Beltway Dems aren't making rational people think that they've got solutions for anything.

Cory Booker has an impressive academic past. He played football at Stanford, where the jocks actually have to not only be smart, but also get good grades. He was a Rhodes Scholar, earning a degree at Oxford before going on to Yale Law School. Rather than put any of that to good use, Booker has chosen to make his mark by behaving like a misunderstood teenager who has no control over his emotions.

The Beltway makes people stupid, Trump Derangement Syndrome makes it all worse.

Because all of the Dems' crazies are celebrated by their media lapdogs, we can almost certainly expect to see more 2028 presidential hopefuls beginning to play act as fighters. I wouldn't be surprised to see Arizona's Sen. Mark Kelly throwing some hissy fits soon.

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.