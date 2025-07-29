Islamic Massacre Devastates Congolese Catholic Church

Donald Trump might have brokered a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), but unfortunately, Islamic Jihad continues with persistent and deadly violence against Congolese Christians.

Advertisement

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant Islamic group with roots in Uganda, are being named as the perpetrators of the new and horrific attack. ADF is affiliated with the infamous Islamic State and is responsible for considerable violence, particularly against Christians. DRC remains a hotspot of anti-Christian persecution.

World Magazine reported on the massacre at a Catholic church that left more than 40 dead, including nine kids. Unfortunately, the West only seems to care when Gazans are allegedly being killed, not when African or Asian Christians are killed.

Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces early Sunday morning stormed a church in the north eastern city of Komanda, according to the United Nations. The Islamist extremists known as the ADF killed at least 43 people, including nine children, abducted several others, and burned homes and shops. The Congolese military said that ADF was spreading terror by attacking civilians. The group earlier this month carried out another attack in two eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo where they killed 82 civilians.

Advertisement

ADF also targets aid workers but has a specific religious fanaticism driving them to kill Christians.

Related: Deadly Persecution of Christians Continues in Africa and Asia

Yesterday, I highlighted around half a dozen countries where persecution of Christians is intensifying, including in Africa (Nigeria, Sudan), Asia (Iran, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Syria, Turkey, and Bangladesh), and South America (Colombia). These are only a sample of the nations where Christians are in constant fear of losing their homes, freedom, and lives.

Before mentioning another 2025 Congolese massacre, World Magazine added a piece of information about the newer DRC massacre that is interesting because it reaffirms Western cultural imperialism, but it is a lie:

The Global Imams Council, which represents Muslims around the world, on Sunday condemned the attack and said targeting innocent people does not align with Islam. Dig deeper: Read my report about 70 Christians who were found beheaded in the DRC earlier this year.

The Council’s statement is a lie. Islamic sacred texts repeatedly command the killing of non-Muslims.

Advertisement

For example, Quran 9:111 states, “Indeed, Allah has bought from the believers their lives and their wealth, because the garden will be theirs, they will fight in the way of Allah and will kill and be killed.” Other Islamic verses endorsing the murder of non-Muslims, including women and children, are:

“So when the sacred months have passed away, then slay the idolaters wherever you find them.” (Quran 9:5) “[Hadith:] It is reported on the authority of Sa’b bin Jaththama that the Prophet of Allah (may peace be upon him), when asked about the women and children of the polytheists being killed during the night raid, said: They are from them.” (Sahih Muslim 4321)

In other words, you can be a good person and a bad Muslim or a bad person and a good Muslim. The ADF jihadis are only putting their cultish religion’s commands into practice.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to expose Islamic jihad. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.