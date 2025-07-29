Young Camp Mystic Survivor Shares a Special Gift With the World

Skyler Derrington is only 12, but she's already lived through a tragedy with a magnitude that most of us will never experience in our lifetimes. She was at Camp Mystic when the Texas floods came and devastated the property, taking the lives of dozens of her fellow campers earlier this month.

For Skyler, it was personal. Camp Mystic has been in her blood since long before she was born. Her father, Joe, attended a boys' camp there back in the 1980s, and when she was just a toddler, her parents put her on the waiting list, hoping to continue a family legacy. It's the place where she's come into her own faith over the years. It's the place where she's built strong bonds with other young girls who will likely become her friends for life, especially now in the wake of the flooding that has brought them closer together.

"She talks about it all year. This is her thing she looks forward to," her mom, Lacey, told the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"That's her people," Joe added.

On the morning of July 4, on what should have been a day of celebration, Skyler was with her tribe — the Kiowa — when floodwaters rose. It was dark. The girls were scared and trying to comfort each other. But she and her cabin mates didn't give in to the fear. They stayed together and comforted each other by singing songs, and soon, the floodwater receded.

As it turns out, next to Jesus and Camp Mystic, singing and music are some of Skyler's biggest passions. She's been singing since she was a very little girl. When the words about what she and her fellow campers went through escaped her, she was able to put them to music, with a little help from Lacey.

Skyler took a few verses of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah" and changed them around a bit to fit her experiences. She recorded herself singing them and posted it online, thinking it might help others who needed a message of hope. Since then, millions have seen it, and it's even been picked up by some mainstream media outlets.

In case you can't listen (and if you can't, you're missing out — the girl has the voice of a little angel), here are Skyler's lyrics:

Now, I heard there was a giant flood. But we were washed in Jesus' blood. And you don't really care for my news, do ya?



On July the 4th, 2025th, the water rose and we went adrift. The bountiful king composing Hallelujah.



Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Our faith was strong, you showed us love. Like only God from up above. Your prayers and hugs and love overwhelmed us. We cried, we prayed, we did our share. You clothed us, fed us, brushed our hair. And from our lips we drew the Hallelujah.



You say the water overcame. But I will never forget their names. No blame, no fault, so really what's it to ya? We are a part of Mystic heart. We spread His light, His love, His word. The holy and the broken Hallelujah.



Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Hallelujah. We did our best, we left a mark. A light that shines within the dark. I told His truth, I didn't have to fool ya. And even though it wasn't long. We stand before the Lord of songs. With nothing on our tongues but Hallelujah.

The family says that when they eventually returned to Camp Mystic to pick up Skyler's belongings, they were struck by God's presence among the devastation. Her mom said that people were asking those who lost everything what they needed, and they simply wanted a hug. She said there was a lot of hugging, but it was beautiful.

Today, Skyler got to share that message with a much bigger audience when she appeared on Fox News to sing her song.

She also got to meet her own musical idol, Christian singer Lauren Daigle.

WATCH THE MOMENT: 12-year-old Skyler Derrington thought she was just performing her Camp Mystic tribute this morning — until her favorite singer @Lauren_Daigle walked in to surprise her! pic.twitter.com/oLW2piwUbx — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 29, 2025

It may not bring back the lives that were lost, but Skyler's message is, indeed, something beautiful born out of a terrible situation.

