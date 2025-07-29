The Cincinatti Beat Down Is Nothing New. Democrats Have Been Spewing Anti-White Hate for Years.

Kevin Downey Jr. | 10:26 PM on July 29, 2025
Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP

I'm sure by now you've seen the disturbing video of a black mob in Cincinnati beating three white people into unconsciousness, unless you live in Europe:

If you haven't seen it, you can watch it here, all 32 head stomps:

Now watch Cincinnati's first female police chief, Terri Theetge (DEI, anyone?), who, rather than addressing the situation, blamed "journalism" and "social media" for "misrepresenting" the video of a white woman getting knocked unconscious by a black man.

Now you may be thinking, "KDJ, surely this Cincinnati fight assault is a one-off, right?"

Not even close.

FACT-O-RAMA! A white high school student named Jonathon Lewis was beaten to death by a mob of 15 black students in Las Vegas back in November 2023.

This is a brutal video of a black man knocking out a white woman in Pittsburgh. Other men rob her as she lies unconscious.

How did we get here? Globalists commies.

BEAT WHITEY NIGHT-O-RAMA! Black teens assaulted white people at the Iowa State Fair back in 2010, in what they called "beat whitey night."

The communists began working on our nation's black community back in the late 1920s, believing they belonged to the group most likely to foster a "revolution."

At first, Soviet concern with U.S. racial inequality was rooted in the belief that capitalism could only be defeated by the united efforts of the working classes of all nations. African Americans, the Soviet leadership decided in 1928, had the greatest revolutionary potential and were therefore essential for achieving worldwide Communism. Interpreting racism and capitalism as closely-related obstacles to liberation, the Soviet leadership adopted an official policy of “anti-racism.” From Moscow, the increased persecution that African Americans suffered during the Depression was deemed an attack on the Soviet international project, a threat to Soviet national security.

The communists also infiltrated the Black Panthers in the 1960s, pushing an anti-white agenda, as well as "reparations."

The pinko-stinkos have been pumping anti-white rhetoric into the black community for almost 100 years. What could go wrong? You are likely to have angry black people bent on "revenge." 

That's why we saw a young white couple raped, tortured, and murdered.

As well as five black people beat an elderly white woman, break her arms, and set her on fire.

A black man raped a white woman and scattered her teeth on a Bronx rooftop as revenge for slavery:

She was a white girl. She deserved it because us minorities have been through slavery. This is what they used to do to us. This is what they did to us during slavery. They used to beat us and whip us.

FBI crime stats show that black people have been killing more than twice as many white people as vice versa for years, despite white people outnumbering black people five to one.

In short, the communists are getting what they want: brutal, race-based violence that inevitably ends with dead white people and black folks in prison.

FACT-O-RAMA! The communists pretend they care about the black community, but their race-baiting antics — not "systemic racism" — keep a steady stream of young black men headed to prison.

Don't Make the Black Kids Angry

The late author Colin Flaherty chronicled what he referred to as the "wildly out-of-proportion, black-on-white crime rate" for years.

Flaherty made waves — and enemies — by collecting stories of black-on-white violence in his books "White Girl Bleed a Lot" and "Don't Make the Black Kids Angry." The left exploded. Thomas Sowell praised him:

Reading Colin Flaherty’s book made painfully clear to me that the magnitude of this problem is greater than I had discovered from my own research. He documents both the race riots and the media and political evasions in dozens of cities.

 Did You Know: In response to ongoing black-on-Asian violence (including an attack that sent seven Asians to the hospital), a South Philly school issued pamphlets to Asian kids called "Staying Safe," instructing them on how to deal with getting beaten up by black students, rather than instructing the black kids not to pummel the Asians.

FACT-O-RAMA! Four black kids abducted and tortured a white special needs kid, forced him to drink from the toilet, and tortured him while yelling "F*** white people, F*** Donald Trump. The attack lasted between five and six hours and was live-streamed on Facebook. 

Another problem facing our nation is the gutless media, which not only refuses to report on the epidemic of black-on-white violence but also blames white people for black-on-black violence.

The recently fired Operation Mockingbird toady extraordinaire Stephen Colbert took to the airwaves to beclown himself by blaming the murder of a black man named Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five black cops, on "systemic racism." CNN mega-dolt Van Jones blamed "white supremacy"

Whoopi Goldberg responded to the murder by asking whether "we need to see white people get beaten up" before a change is made.

Appartchick bootlicker Jemele Hill went full Bozo:

If that young man was white, do you think they would have beat him like that? It wouldn’t have happened. Not at all. It wasn’t the race of the officers that mattered, it was the race of the victim that mattered.

Not only are the communists and their Pravda press yobbos complicit in decades of racial rage, but this stain below has caucasian blood on his hands:

And yes, this attack against white Westerners is a global effort.

This is a barbaric video of a bundle of diversity slashing a British man's throat. He bleeds out as his wife and baby are nearby. Today, white Brits are jailed if they post memes complaining about the violence their leaders have allowed into the UK.

The Democrats have been scuttling the black community since the birth of the nation. They owned slaves, created the KKK, and oppressed black folks under crushing Jim Crow laws.

And before your green-haired something-in-law says the Democrats and Republicans "changed sides" in regard to racism, show they/them this video from Prager U:

REMINDER-O-RAMA! The globalists need racial violence to succeed. You need a news outlet that won't lie to you. 

Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP warrior and keep the truth at your fingertips. We are in a cultural war and can't win without all hands on deck. #ThisIsNotADrill


 

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

