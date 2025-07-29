Senator Explains How Essential Trump Appointee Confirmations Are

“One of Washington's dirty little secrets is the fact that the career civil servant workforce, some would call them Deep State bureaucrats, are not evenly split between the two parties, [they’re] overwhelmingly of one party, and let's just say they're not Republicans,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) warns.

Lee posted on X Monday both a video and a written message emphasizing how incredibly important it is for congressional Republicans to stop playing games and shirking work and instead confirm Trump administration nominees ASAP.

When Republicans don’t do their duty, it jeopardizes the whole administration, Lee emphasized. “It’s far less defensible for Republicans to leave town with 144 Republican nominees unconfirmed than it would be for Democrats to do the same thing to Democratic nominees during a Democratic administration Democrats overwhelmingly predominate within the Deep State™️,” he declared.

As a… pic.twitter.com/hcIWY4W9LW — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 29, 2025

If a Democrat president’s nominees are not confirmed, it proves no hindrance to the furtherance of the Democrats’ goals, because their ideological allies “still control the federal government by default.” And yet Democrats always rush to confirm their nominees, while Republicans, with so much more reason to confirm their nominees, do not do so.

When Republican presidential nominees are not confirmed, Lee repeated, “Democrats retain control—even if voters have just resoundingly elected a Republican president.” And that’s “why we need the Senate to clear the confirmation backlog before taking any recess in August,” he added.

In his video, Lee expanded on the threat of a Democrat-controlled Deep State to the Trump administration’s policies. The bureaucracy has “proven, as a whole, to be overtly, extremely hostile toward the agenda of the Trump administration. We saw that the last time Trump was president. We've seen it again this time,” Lee stated.

In fact, it is deeply disturbing that Republicans always seem eager to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and backstab their own base. Democrats don’t take no for an answer, which is how they took over the Deep State to begin with, but Republicans always seem to presume they’ll fail and simply declare the level of failure they’ll accept. We the People voted for change.

If Trump nominees are not confirmed, Democrats will still be running federal agencies, “and that's what happens when you leave these politically appointed positions vacant. They get run by the Deep State, and that means Democrats, Democrats that are highly energized and extremely incentivized to undermine everything President Trump does. So we've got to get this cleared. Please reach out to your senators and tell them to clear the confirmation backlog,” Lee urged.

Some have accused Senate Majority Leader John Thune of dragging out the process on purpose, while Thune claims that Democrat antics have forced his dillydallying. Either the Senate needs to confirm the nominees, or Congress must allow a recess so that Trump can make recess appointments.

As Lee said, this country cannot afford for the nominees to remain unconfirmed, because otherwise we are facing the prospect of countless federal agencies remaining in the hands of the people who want to see the Trump administration — and the country — crash and burn.

