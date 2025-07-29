Faith All Over the Place, Episode 15: Trey Bailey — a Public Servant Who Actually Serves His Constituents

We're back with Episode 15 of "Faith All Over the Place!" That's right; that number keeps getting bigger.

Today's episode was an extra special one for me because Kruiser and I featured one of my longest-running friends (I hate to say "oldest friend" because it sounds like we're talking about age), Trey Bailey. Trey is on staff at my home church, Eastridge Church, and he has served on our local school board for nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Trey's public service is why we had him on. Kruiser had a slew of questions about public education, and Trey was game to answer them all. We talked about the importance of local control of schools, working with politicians on both sides of the aisle, and what it means to serve the community from a place of humility.

Trey also talked about how his perspective on education is changing as his daughters get older, and we discussed what it's like to be a Christian with a public-facing ministry or community service. Does it make you legalistic? Does it feel performative at times? We shared our thoughts on all of that.

Most of all, I appreciate Trey's heart for the community that led him to co-host a local podcast where people from all sides of the issues get together to talk about common ground and making the community better for everybody.

For those of you keeping score at home, we didn't talk about baseball or "The Chosen." We'll try to do better. (Although I think we hit on exercise briefly.)

Advertisement

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 14: The Apostles Didn't Have to Deal With Social Media

This was one of my favorite conversations to date on "Faith All Over the Place," and I hope you'll enjoy it as much as the three of us did. Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

It’s deep, real, and full of laughs — and best of all, "Faith All Over the Place" is one of the few podcasts at PJ Media that’s free to everyone, thanks to the generous support of our PJ Media VIPs.

If you like this show, imagine the rest of what you’re missing.

Most of our podcasts, columns, and exclusive content — including our VIP Gold live shows, deep-dive commentary, and behind-the-scenes access — are for VIP members only. But right now, you can get 60% off a VIP membership with promo code FIGHT.

You’ll be standing up for conservative voices, getting uncensored access to content you can’t find anywhere else, and keeping shows like "Faith All Over the Place" free and thriving.

👉 Join PJ Media VIP now — and use code FIGHT for 60% off

Let’s do this — together.