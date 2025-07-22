Faith All Over the Place, Episode 14: The Apostles Didn't Have to Deal With Social Media

After a couple of weeks away, we're back with the 14th episode of Faith All Over the Place! This week, my friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I took inspiration from a passage from the Gospels that Kruiser heard during Mass over the weekend.

Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you. Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye. Matthew 7:1-5 (ESV)

We talked about how recognizing when you're being judgmental is a sign of self-awareness and discussed how we often have to check ourselves and repent when we realize we're judging others.

Then, as we are wont to do, we rambled. Our conversation turned to social media and how we believe God can use it for His glory. Then we talked about the story of Mary and Martha and discussed how we all need to be a mix of the two — devotion and servanthood. I also pointed out that Martha was the one who identified Jesus as the Messiah right before He raised Lazarus from the dead.

