Episode 13: Faith All Over the Fourth of July

After a couple of busy weeks, we're back with another episode of Faith All Over the Place! As you can guess from the title, we're looking forward to Friday's Independence Day celebrations, so we decided to have a freewheeling conversation about faith and patriotism.

My friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, reminded us that it's always God first in "God and country," and there's nothing wrong with being a person of faith and a patriot. This is our most political episode by far, and we talked about how the left loves to hate on America. Then again, leftists are far too often devoid of joy of any kind, so it's not hard to see that so many of them hate both God and country.

After that, we went off on a scattershot set of topics, but you wouldn't expect any less from us, would you? (Hey, it's a big part of our charm.) We talked about patriotic t-shirts, some of our favorite fireworks stories, and Independence Day foods. We also shared updates on our weight loss journeys and a little bit about our exercise routines. We also teased a couple of guests, potential guests, and upcoming topics. Finally, we let y'all take a peek behind the curtain into the life of an editor.

I hope you’ll enjoy this episode as much as we did recording it. Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

