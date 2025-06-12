Faith All Over the Place, Episode 12: Grief, Faith, and Joy

We’re back after a few weeks where my colleague and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I were like ships passing in the night, and we’re finally at a dozen episodes!

Advertisement

We started this episode talking about grief since Kruiser has lost a couple of family members recently. We discussed how we handle grief as believers and how Christians can snap themselves out of the doldrums when they're grieving.

The conversation turned to gratitude. We talked about how gratitude not only makes getting through grief easier, but it also makes good times even better. That led us to shift our focus to joy and its importance. So many people seem to be angry and outraged all the time, and for those people, joy is in short supply.

Joy is so essential that the Bible calls us to look for it even when we're going through tough times. As James 1:2-3 tells us, "Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness." And there are plenty more scriptures that encourage us to take joy from all situations.

Advertisement

After that, we went off on some scattershot tangents, mainly about television and movies. Then again, you wouldn't expect any less from us — that's why "all over the place" is in our podcast title!

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 11: Would Jesus Be a Gym Bro?

I hope you’ll enjoy this episode as much as we did recording it. Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

Our faith podcasts, "Faith All Over the Place" and "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," are always in front of the paywall. These free podcasts are PJ Media's gift to you, and they come courtesy of our VIP members who make so much of what we do not only possible but loads of fun.

If you're interested in joining us as a VIP member, this is a great time! You can get 660% off a new membership with the promo code FIGHT. Join in the fun!