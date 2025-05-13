Faith All Over the Place, Episode 11: Would Jesus Be a Gym Bro?

After taking off for a hectic week last week, we’re back with another engaging episode of Faith All Over the Place!

This week, my friend, colleague, and podcasting partner in crime, Stephen Kruiser, and I kicked things off with a brief discussion of the election of Pope Leo XIV. Although I’m not Catholic, Kruiser and I both expressed our delight that the new pontiff is an American and a baseball fan — which took us off on a college baseball tangent. (Then again, it doesn't take much to get me to start talking about one of my favorite subjects.)

We also touched on the politicization of the new pope’s election, and I couldn’t help but wonder why people can’t give him the benefit of the doubt instead of condemning him from the start of his reign over his past statements. Let’s see how he behaves as pope before we assess him — something I admit is easy for me to say as a Protestant.

Then we moved on to our main topic of conversation: faith and fitness. Kruiser and I are on our own fitness journeys, which is more difficult at our ages than they would’ve been when we were younger. I’m nowhere near where I want to be, even though I’ve lost 27 pounds since Christmas. I know I need to exercise more in addition to my better eating habits.

Kruiser and I explored the idea of integrating fitness with faith. We wondered if some people don't try to be healthy and fit because doing so can appear vain.

As Christians, shouldn’t we want to be the best we can be physically? After all, the Apostle Paul tells us that “your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you” (1 Corinthians 6:19), and God’s Word calls us to “love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” (Mark 12:30). Our stewardship of everything that God has given us should include our bodies as well.

We also talked about praying while we walk and discussed the importance of flexibility. We also wondered how strong Jesus and His disciples had to have been with all the walking that they had to do and the work they did with their hands. I also can’t help but think that 1st-century carpentry wasn’t the line of work for a week, frail man.

After our fitness discussion, we meandered a little bit to touch on skittishness around blood, upcoming vacations, and how the news cycle has slowed down a bit. I also share a story about non-celebrity encounters. I hope you enjoy this fun conversation!

Our faith podcasts, "Faith All Over the Place" and "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," are always in front of the paywall.

If you're interested in joining us as a VIP member, this is a great time! We're running a podcast special where you can get 60% off a new membership with the promo code FIGHT. Join in the fun!