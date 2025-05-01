Faith All Over The Place, Episode 10: Why Is Everyone So Cross?

It's been a few weeks since we've had an episode of "Faith All Over the Place," but we're back, baby! Can you believe we're 10 episodes into this adventure? After a crazy month, my friend, colleague, and co-host Stephen Kruiser and I finally were able to get our schedules to mesh — and we're even in the same time zone.

Today's episode was a slightly quicker episode than most, but we knew we had to get some content out there for our loyal "Faith All Over the Place" audience. We kicked things off with a discussion of a piece that I wrote this morning about how the New York Times has discovered that people wear cross necklaces.

Here's a snippet:

Christianity has been a part of the fabric of American life from our nation’s founding, yet somehow the mainstream media always finds ways to portray faithful believers as weird freaks. This time, the New York Times is treating one of the most common and cherished symbols of Christianity like some inexplicable new fashion trend. The Old Gray Lady dispatched Misty White Sidell, a “Times reporter covering shopping and fashion trends,” to write a 1,400-word explainer on why people are wearing those crazy t-shaped necklaces. That’s right: cross necklaces are a “hot accessory.”

We talked about how this wasn't just the work of the vapid Sidell; editors and headline writers were in on this, too. It proves how much of a bubble the elite media lives in.

Then we talked about death — womp, womp, I know. Kruiser is in Michigan for his aunt's funeral this week, and we talked about how we Christians sometimes minimize grief just because our loved ones are "in a better place." I also shared a little bit of the difficulties of losing my dad during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oh, and we also hated on Canada, the low-hanging fruit of mockery, even though we promised not to.

Enjoy!

