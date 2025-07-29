‘Sexual Minorities’ and ‘Lavender Orientation’: Universities Double Down on Wokeness

Remember the good all days when you went to college to study astronomy, literature, engineering, or American history? Now you go to learn about sexual minorities and lavender activism. And that despite crackdowns by the Trump administration.

While some universities like Columbia are now trying to put up at least a pretense of reform, the reality is that the people running most of our academic institutions are almost entirely leftist ideologues. They are simply going to use tricks like renaming DEI departments and hosting events with less fanfare while engaging in the same propagandizing. Don’t let them get away without scrutiny.

George Mason University (GMU) is still promoting “lavender orientation” through its LGBTQ+ Resources Center, encouraging students to celebrate sexual perversion and biological impossibilities. Founding Father George Mason is no doubt turning in his grave at this Marxist balderdash:

Lavender Orientation, started in Fall 2017 by student leaders and sponsored by Pride Alliance, arose from the need for new and transfer students to find LGBTQ+ life, students, and resources at George Mason. …Fall Lavender Orientation also kicks off our lifecycle programming for LGBTQ+ students (culminating in Lavender Cording Ceremony)

But GMU isn’t alone. Take Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, which is set to host the 9th Annual Gender and Sexual Minorities Conference (GSM) in October. Specifically, the university’s Women’s Center and LGBTQ+ Resource Center are hosting the conference, which is to take place on campus.

The webpage for the conference babbles excitedly about program and presenter proposals and proudly touts the self-identified “black bisexual woman” who’s the keynote speaker:

The GSM conference serves as an educational forum for all community members to come together to explore topics surrounding struggles, progress, and movements towards gender equity, visibility, and cultural change…The GSM keynote speaker is Broadway performer and debut author Chloe Davis. Her book, "The Queen's English," is a dictionary and colorful collection of LGBTQIA+ language with cultural references and usage notes. Ms Davis will share her insights on the history of the language that represents a diverse community of LGBTQ+ and queer people and life experiences.

Chloe Davis is a radical LGBTQ propagandist. Read this nauseating excerpt from her description of what led her to write her book, if you have a strong stomach: “I wanted to kiki all the time! I was fascinated with the language I was learning from gay culture. As an eager newbie (cough, cough, I mean eager gaybie), I started a running list of terms and expressions my friends taught me…I told a friend that this was a fully developed language and there should be a dictionary for these words. ‘When you write it,’ he said, ‘call it The Queens’ English. It’s a language for all the queens.’”

And this is the woman Kutztown University wants to speak to and “educate” students. We went from “to be or not to be” and “Hiawatha” in schools to “gaybies” and “the queens’ English.” This so-called education is not only useless, it is inordinately harmful.

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount University is looking to teach anti-ICE “immigration advocacy,” according to Campus Reform, but that’s a topic for another day. If you know of any wokeness at your local colleges and universities that you would like to see exposed, please share in the comments below.

