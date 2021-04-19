WATCH: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Hits Back at Dem Lies About Georgia Bill

Marsha Blackburn Brings Some Truth to the Conversation

Yeah, I know this was on Fox Business so it’s preaching to the choir, but it’s still refreshing to see an elected Republican calmly and precisely counter the lies and demagoguery that the Democrats have been spewing about the Georgia election reform law.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Maria Bartiromo to preview the upcoming hearing that the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold regarding the Georgia election law. Fake governor Stacey Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) will be there to inject a complete lack of veracity into the proceedings. It’s too bad there isn’t a “hyperbole meter” to measure the nonsense they’ll be offering as fact.

When discussing the reaction of the president and corporate America to the bill, Blackburn said, “…it is perplexing that they got so far off track…” regarding the actual contents of the law. She then details what is really in the law.

The senator is one of my favorite members of Congress because she can mix up being a firebrand and being the calm voice of reason with the greatest of ease. The GOP could desperately use more of that.

Here is the interview: