Welcome to Medellín, Minn., Where Elected Officials and Cops Are Afraid of BLM and Antifa Race 'Cartels'

Well, folks, we’re here.

After years of pulling the threads from the Constitution and foundation of Western thought, telling ourselves it wouldn’t matter “this time,” or being shamed by our betters about the “fallacy” of the slippery slope, we’ve arrived to find our social fabric nearly undone.

It’s over there, a tattered, stringy mass lying on the floor.

The Third-Worlding of America is nearly complete. Colombia, here we come!

Let’s go over the bill of particulars in case you don’t think Melellin in our future.

In recent years we’ve seen that the rule of law bends toward injustice. We’ve seen the legal system weaponized against a sitting president of the U.S.

Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill rioters are treated completely different than Seattle’s Capitol rioters.

People defending themselves from a mob are the ones who end up in jail.

If there’s a difference of opinion, people who believe in the wisdom of the Constitution and the rule of law are called names like fascist or nationalist. They are kicked off platforms that have replaced the public square.

If people in the favored crowds are called out for doing something wrong or the merely hypocritical, it’s the disfavored messenger who is shunned from the public square. Ask James O’Keefe or Jason Whitlock or the “terrorists” who supported President Trump or the people who were – oopsie – geotagged at the president’s speech on January 6th … by the cell phone companies and banks.

And now we’ve seen a “public servant,” a term I use loosely, openly admit that she voted to fire a guy rather than leave herself open to the hostility – or worse – from the narcos.

In America.

Last week after the Brooklyn Center police shooting of Daunte Wright, there were the familiar riots, looting, arsons, and unrest in response. It’s understandable. After all, one needs a big-screen TV or jacked cellphone for “justice.”

The police officer involved in the shooting, a 26-year-veteran, had mistaken her service weapon for her taser and shot the suspect, who was fighting and fleeing the cops.

This, of course, occurred during the Derek Chauvin trial in nearby Minneapolis, which should have been moved from the area, as I explain in a recent piece in PJ Media. Chauvin is standing trial for the death of George Floyd, which has sparked endless riots, arsons, looting, and unrest.

And after the terrible news about Wright’s death, the mayor decided that everyone should be fired – the cops, the police chief and others.

Among the voices of reason was City Manager Curt Boganey, who said that before anything was done the cop needed due process.

And stating the 5th and 14th Amendments of the United States Constitution was Boganey’s undoing.

The council voted to fire the – it seems appropriate to mention here – black city manager because he believes in the right to due process.

It’s not like it was for anything important that he lost his job. I mean, it’s not like due process is a big deal or anything.

The city councilor told the truth about the firing at a Zoom meeting later, as Legal Insurrection pointed out.

Brooklyn Center Council Member Kris Lawrence-Anderson, who voted to fire Boganey, explained that her decision to do so was based on fear of retaliation from the Black Lives Matter radicals who were wreaking havoc on the city: At a virtual council workshop, Council Member Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she voted to remove the city manager because she feared for her property and retaliation by protestors if she had voted to keep him. “He was doing a great job. I respect him dearly,” she said. “I didn’t want repercussions at a personal level.” For those keeping score at home, the city manager was fired for standing by the fundamentals of affording the accused due process. At the same time, at least one council member openly admitted she cast her vote based solely on what she thought the mob of rioters might do to her or her property if she voted in a way that displeased them.

“I didn’t want repercussions at a personal level.” Great job, Minnesota! What a profile in courage she is. She was concerned about BLM and antifa going all primeval on her ass, so she tossed due process under the bus.

It looks like the wrong guy got fired here.

When antifa and BLM stir as much fear as Pablo Escobar and his henchmen, which prevents you from doing your damned job and following the Constitution, we’ve arrived at Banana Republic status.

Welcome to Medellín, Minnesota, where judges, elected officials, and cops are afraid of the race cartels.