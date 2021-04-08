The Morning Briefing: Infrastructure and the Dems' Concussed Commie Fever Dream

Top O’ the Briefing

Infrastructure Is More Fluid Than Libs’ 67 Genders

It was just last week that I was writing about the fact that the Democrats are a bit arbitrary with the meanings of words these days. They believe in the dictionary even less than they believe in biology, which is not at all. It’s easy to see now why they’ve been trying to make America’s youth progressively (pun most definitely intended) dumber for the last several decades. They’ve released enough indoctrinated, brain-dead young ones into the wild now that they can redefine words with very specific definitions to mean whatever they want them to mean.

Or, more precisely, to what they need them to mean on any given day, especially when they need to cover for another sordid prison shower treatment of American taxpayers.

Infrastructure is the fluid buzzword of the moment. President Puppet McDrools wants to spend $2 trillion in Monopoly money on a really neato choo-choo train and some other stuff.

Most of that other stuff doesn’t fall under the regular definition of infrastructure, which use to mean roads, essential buildings, bridges, and things like that.

Now it means “forcing a radical commie agenda down the throats of a once-free people.” As Rick wrote yesterday, this is doing “violence to the English language.”

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted out what she believes infrastructure to be, and immediately gave us flashbacks to how awkward and boring she was when she was running for president. Sen. Ted Cruz responded to her with clarity:

Abortion is infrastructure. Gun control is infrastructure. Forced unionization is infrastructure. Whatever the Left wants is infrastructure. You know what’s not? Roads & bridges. ONLY 5% OF BIDEN’s “INFRASTRUCTURE” BILL IS ROADS & BRIDGES. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/jgP3ZEwGCy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 7, 2021

Of course, with the Democrats it’s all about the feels. Burdensome things like economics, definitions of words, or common sense need never be considered as long as they can tug some heartstrings. They have mastered the politics of emotion in order to shame anyone who disagrees with their outrageous boondoggles. Here is a prime example — Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn was highlighting non-infrastructure things in the bill, like the $400 billion earmarked for elder care. She didn’t say she was opposed to spending on elder care, just that it isn’t infrastructure. For that Blackburn was accused of being “openly hostile to her senior constituents” by a rabid lefty:

Still blows my mind that Republican electeds don't even pretend to care about their constituents anymore. Hell, you could make the argument that Blackburn is being openly hostile to her senior constituents here. https://t.co/giWlqoITaj — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 7, 2021

Click on the tweet to see my response to her. Spoiler alert: it isn’t polite.

In summary: the Democrats are lying and the Republicans are bad people if they point that out.

Another spoiler alert: I’m going to keep pointing it out.

Touching and heartbreaking. Shows how miserable kids have been. This is the legacy of tyrannical bureaucrats and greedy teachers' unions. https://t.co/0CjAZJNR2E — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 8, 2021

Bird Protectors Built a Giant Sandcastle to Ensure These Martins Have a Nesting Home For Years to Come 🐦@SurreyWT is giving the tiny #birds, whose numbers have dropped twice in the last 50 years, a long-term sustainable home to nest in for the future.https://t.co/dE99SJXc93 — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) April 7, 2021

