State Dept: April Is ‘Arab American Heritage Month,’ Arab Contributions 'Are as Old As America Itself’

The border is in chaos, there have been two violent attacks by Muslims in the last few weeks, the trade deficit has ballooned to a record $71.1 billion, and those are just a few of the signs of the abject incompetence of Biden’s handlers’ administration. But never fear: the administration has its priorities straight, and is working to address the real issues that matter the most to the American people: the State Department has just designated April as Arab American Heritage Month. Now we can all breathe easy: Old Joe’s handlers are firmly in command!

CNN reported the good news on Monday: “The culture of Arab Americans will be honored this month, with the designation by the State Department of April as Arab American Heritage Month, reflecting the group’s contributions to the US ‘are as old as America itself,’ a spokesman said.”

That spokesman was State’s Ned Price, who seems bent on surpassing Obama wonk Marie Harf as the most far-left and reality-optional State Department spokesman ever to stand behind a podium. “The United States,” Price intoned piously last Thursday, “is home to more than 3.5 million Arab Americans representing a diverse array of cultures and traditions. Like their fellow citizens, Americans of Arab heritage are very much a part of the fabric of this nation. And Arab Americans have contributed in every field and profession, many of them, in fact, serve here at the State Department and throughout the interagency.”

Indeed they do, and many of them have been there for quite some time. Some were likely present at the Obama State Department’s cordial meet-and-greet with Muslim Brotherhood leaders in January 2015. Some of them may even have been recruited for the State Department during its outreach efforts to the Muslim American Society (MAS) and the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), both of which have links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Muslim Brotherhood organizations in the United States are dedicated, according to a captured internal document, to “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within, and sabotaging its miserable house.” But who at the State Department cares about that, or has cared about it for years? To question the motives of Muslim Brotherhood operatives and their allies at State would be “Islamophobic.”

As for Price’s claim that Arab-American contributions to the U.S. “are as old as America itself,” the same claim was made many times by none other than Barack Hussein Obama. As many times as it is repeated, however, it remains fictional, just another example of the left’s relentless Islamopandering. Arab Americans’ contributions to the U.S. are as old as America itself? Really? There were Arabs at Jamestown? In the Massachusetts Bay Colony? At Roanoke?

Ned Price’s statement is so wildly ridiculous that it doesn’t just invite parody; it pleads for it. Remember the Arabs among the Founding Fathers, Yahya al-Adams and Iskandar Hamilton? Remember the Arabs who told Yaqub Madison about Muhammad’s Constitution of Medina so that he could lay out the foundations of a republic in the U.S. Constitution? Remember the Arabs who fought so valiantly in the Revolutionary Jihad, and the Jihad of 1812, and the Mexican Jihad, and the Civil War, aka the Jihad Between the Caliphates? Remember all the controversies about whether Muslim soldiers in the Civil War could make sex slaves out of the wives and daughters of Confederate commanders? The jihad suicide attacks that broke the Germans’ will to fight on during World War I?

Price didn’t mention the real contributions Arabs have made to our nation: you know, like rearranging the New York skyline, transforming government buildings into grim, nervous fortresses, making air travel the exercise in annoyance and humiliation that it is today, and draining the American economy with two futile wars and hundreds of billions spent on security and counterterror initiatives.

As ridiculous as State’s central claim is, expect to hear it much more often. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Ramallah) has introduced a bill to get Arab American History Month officially recognized not just by State, but by the entire government. If you think the propaganda barrage is bad now, just wait until that passes. After all, how better to rally the woke troops amid the ongoing dumpster fire that is Biden’s handlers’ administration?