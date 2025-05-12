MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Happy belated Mother's Day to all those who partake. Melissa and I partook with brunch and several cocktails, followed by Melissa spending some quality time on the sofa and wondering what happened to all that gardening she was going to do this afternoon. The thing to remember is this: the tequila always gets a veto over your plans.

Advertisement

It was lovely, but I'm really looking forward to today's Five O'Clock Somewhere. Partly because travel and tech issues caused us to miss somebody, but also because today's show begins the countdown to Friday's Five O'Clock Somewhere 5th Anniversary Extravaganza.

We call it that because we ordered 15 more vaganzas than we used in the previous anniversary shows. There's so much extra, you'll hardly know what to do with all the vaganzas.

See you then — can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?