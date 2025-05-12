The Morning Briefing: My Favorite Thing About Trump Being President Is All the Trump Stuff

Top O' the Briefing

We've talked a lot recently about the distracting noise from the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. The Dems have nothing of substance to offer the American people, so they're hoping to sway public opinion with cacophony and prevarication. All that they have succeeded in doing is proving to the world that they're all in dire need of straitjackets, padded cells, and full-time supervision.

The lefties are also hoping that the noise machine will ultimately create some chaos in the administration and lead to some unforced errors. They're not having a lot of luck with that either.

President Trump and his administration have stayed focused on their agenda, and we're starting off the week with a bang.

Over at Townhall, my friend and colleague Matt Vespa writes that Trump is "going to be going to war with Big Pharma to get our prescription drug costs under control." I'm fairly certain that at some point in the not-too-distant past, the Democrats were accusing Trump of being in bed with the pharmaceutical companies. Well, they've broken up now.

Here's our own Matt Margolis with some even bigger news:

The liberal media's hopes for a spectacular failure of Trump’s trade policies were dashed on Sunday as President Trump's team secured yet another victory for America. After intense negotiations, U.S. and Chinese officials have hammered out a new trade agreement that promises to address our staggering $1.2 trillion trade deficit. “I'm happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “First, I want to thank our Swiss host. The Swiss government has been very kind in providing us this wonderful venue, and I think that led to a great deal of productivity we’ve seen. We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive. We had the vice premier, two vice ministers, who were integrally involved, Ambassador Jamieson, and myself. And I spoke to President Trump, as did Ambassador Jamieson, last night, and he is fully informed of what is going on. So, there will be a complete briefing tomorrow morning.”

As Matt notes — and as I have written many times — this is Trump delivering on his campaign promises. The tariff situation is pretty much playing out as he said it would, too. He never sugarcoated anything, saying that it would be difficult at first, but the other countries would eventually want to negotiate. The news about China follows the announcement last week of a deal with the United Kingdom, which Victoria wrote about.

It's stunning to watch the tug of war between what Trump and his administration are doing in the real world and the alternative reality that the Democrats and the media are shrieking about. They so desperately want President Trump to fail that they're hoping that the country falls apart. The president, however, is locked in and passionate about what he's doing. He's getting results, and all that the press will do is lie about them.

Trump keeps cutting through their nonsense like a buzzsaw, and it's glorious to watch. As we are all so fond of saying these days: this is exactly what I voted for.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/11/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, MAY 12, AND TUESDAY, MAY 13, 2025





Monday, May 12, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: TIME

Radio: AURN

Secondary Print: NYT

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr: CBS

TV Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: WSJ

Radio: NPR

Secondary Print: Daily Mail



EDT

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

9:30 AM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT holds a Press Conference with the Secretary of Health and Human Services

Roosevelt Room

White House Press Pool



10:35 AM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Joint Base Andrews

South Lawn

Open Press



10:45 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:55 AM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Royal Air Force Mildenhall

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



GMT

11:15 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Royal Air Force Mildenhall

Royal Air Force Mildenhall

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Tuesday, May 13, 2025



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr: CBS

TV Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: WSJ

Radio: NPR

Secondary Print: Daily Mail



GMT

12:45 AM THE PRESIDENT departs Royal Air Force Mildenhall en route King Khalid International Airport

Royal Air Force Mildenhall

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



AST

9:45 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives King Khalid International Airport

King Khalid International Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



10:10 AM THE PRESIDENT departs King Khalid International Airport en route The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

King Khalid International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:40 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:50 AM THE PRESIDENT departs The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh en route The Royal Court

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:55 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives The Royal Court

The Royal Court

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Saudi State Visit

The Royal Court

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:05 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The Royal Court en route The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

The Royal Court

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:10 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



4:35 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh en route King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



4:40 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center

King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



4:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum

King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



6:20 PM THE PRESIDENT departs King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center en route The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:25 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:50 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh en route Diriyah At-Turaif

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



8:10 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Diriyah At-Turaif

Diriyah At-Turaif

Pre-Credentialed Media



8:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Saudi State Dinner

Diriyah At-Turaif

Pre-Credentialed Media



10:05 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Diriyah At-Turaif en route The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

Diriyah At-Turaif

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:25 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

