The Morning Briefing: My Favorite Thing About Trump Being President Is All the Trump Stuff

We've talked a lot recently about the distracting noise from the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. The Dems have nothing of substance to offer the American people, so they're hoping to sway public opinion with cacophony and prevarication. All that they have succeeded in doing is proving to the world that they're all in dire need of straitjackets, padded cells, and full-time supervision.
The lefties are also hoping that the noise machine will ultimately create some chaos in the administration and lead to some unforced errors. They're not having a lot of luck with that either.
President Trump and his administration have stayed focused on their agenda, and we're starting off the week with a bang.
Over at Townhall, my friend and colleague Matt Vespa writes that Trump is "going to be going to war with Big Pharma to get our prescription drug costs under control." I'm fairly certain that at some point in the not-too-distant past, the Democrats were accusing Trump of being in bed with the pharmaceutical companies. Well, they've broken up now.
Here's our own Matt Margolis with some even bigger news:
The liberal media's hopes for a spectacular failure of Trump’s trade policies were dashed on Sunday as President Trump's team secured yet another victory for America. After intense negotiations, U.S. and Chinese officials have hammered out a new trade agreement that promises to address our staggering $1.2 trillion trade deficit.
“I'm happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “First, I want to thank our Swiss host. The Swiss government has been very kind in providing us this wonderful venue, and I think that led to a great deal of productivity we’ve seen. We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive. We had the vice premier, two vice ministers, who were integrally involved, Ambassador Jamieson, and myself. And I spoke to President Trump, as did Ambassador Jamieson, last night, and he is fully informed of what is going on. So, there will be a complete briefing tomorrow morning.”
As Matt notes — and as I have written many times — this is Trump delivering on his campaign promises. The tariff situation is pretty much playing out as he said it would, too. He never sugarcoated anything, saying that it would be difficult at first, but the other countries would eventually want to negotiate. The news about China follows the announcement last week of a deal with the United Kingdom, which Victoria wrote about.
It's stunning to watch the tug of war between what Trump and his administration are doing in the real world and the alternative reality that the Democrats and the media are shrieking about. They so desperately want President Trump to fail that they're hoping that the country falls apart. The president, however, is locked in and passionate about what he's doing. He's getting results, and all that the press will do is lie about them.
Trump keeps cutting through their nonsense like a buzzsaw, and it's glorious to watch. As we are all so fond of saying these days: this is exactly what I voted for.
