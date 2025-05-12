The Morning Briefing: My Favorite Thing About Trump Being President Is All the Trump Stuff

Stephen Kruiser | 3:50 AM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Terrebrunz was known to frolic with mild abandon through fields of struggling spelt. 

Advertisement

We've talked a lot recently about the distracting noise from the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. The Dems have nothing of substance to offer the American people, so they're hoping to sway public opinion with cacophony and prevarication. All that they have succeeded in doing is proving to the world that they're all in dire need of straitjackets, padded cells, and full-time supervision. 

The lefties are also hoping that the noise machine will ultimately create some chaos in the administration and lead to some unforced errors. They're not having a lot of luck with that either. 

President Trump and his administration have stayed focused on their agenda, and we're starting off the week with a bang. 

Over at Townhall, my friend and colleague Matt Vespa writes that Trump is "going to be going to war with Big Pharma to get our prescription drug costs under control." I'm fairly certain that at some point in the not-too-distant past, the Democrats were accusing Trump of being in bed with the pharmaceutical companies. Well, they've broken up now.

Here's our own Matt Margolis with some even bigger news:

The liberal media's hopes for a spectacular failure of Trump’s trade policies were dashed on Sunday as President Trump's team secured yet another victory for America. After intense negotiations, U.S. and Chinese officials have hammered out a new trade agreement that promises to address our staggering $1.2 trillion trade deficit.

“I'm happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “First, I want to thank our Swiss host. The Swiss government has been very kind in providing us this wonderful venue, and I think that led to a great deal of productivity we’ve seen. We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive. We had the vice premier, two vice ministers, who were integrally involved, Ambassador Jamieson, and myself. And I spoke to President Trump, as did Ambassador Jamieson, last night, and he is fully informed of what is going on. So, there will be a complete briefing tomorrow morning.”

Advertisement

As Matt notes — and as I have written many times — this is Trump delivering on his campaign promises. The tariff situation is pretty much playing out as he said it would, too. He never sugarcoated anything, saying that it would be difficult at first, but the other countries would eventually want to negotiate. The news about China follows the announcement last week of a deal with the United Kingdom, which Victoria wrote about.

It's stunning to watch the tug of war between what Trump and his administration are doing in the real world and the alternative reality that the Democrats and the media are shrieking about. They so desperately want President Trump to fail that they're hoping that the country falls apart. The president, however, is locked in and passionate about what he's doing. He's getting results, and all that the press will do is lie about them. 

Trump keeps cutting through their nonsense like a buzzsaw, and it's glorious to watch. As we are all so fond of saying these days: this is exactly what I voted for.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

Everything Isn't Awful

Same.

PJ Media

Actor Admits Abortion 'Eats Away at My Soul'

YAHTZEE! Trump Wins Again: New Trade Deal With China Announced

A Father's Battle With Big Pharma Over a Revolutionary Cure For Sickle Cell Disease

The Blue-Haired Hippies All Lack a 'Street Education'

KABOOM: Karoline Leavitt Schools Trump-Hating Journalists

Charles Barkley Draws Line in Sand Over Women's Sports

Sunday Thoughts: Nothing but the Best

Advertisement

Long American Tradition of Tension Between the Executive and the Judiciary

Lady Man! LOL: Roy Cooper Runs in a Panic From a Question About Trans Athletes

Eliminating 'Green' Jobs in Favor of Private Investment

With a New Statue in the Oval Office, the Statue Wars Have Begun

Weekend Parting Shot: Dems 'Storm' New Jersey ICE Facility — FAFO

WIRED Would Rather Lie About RFK Jr. Than Report a Serious Problem

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Million Dollar Babies, Antifa Terror Edition

Separation or Collapse: Which Comes First?

Progressive Christianity Watch: Bad Music Choices Edition

When Joe Biden’s Brain Melted on ‘The View,’ Something Unexpected Happened: A Democratic Star Was Born

VDH. Would the Left Finally Explain the Inexplicable?

The Columbia University Protest Creates a Dangerous New Precedent for Hatred

The Carousel of Certainty: When Pundits Never Leave and the Conversation Never Grows

The Evil and Twisted History of Mother’s Day

See If You Can Spot the Biggest Difference Between Biden's and Trump's China Deals

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Time to Punt Thom Tillis

Trump's Looming Social Media Post That Had Everyone on Edge Today Has Finally Been Revealed

Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems Abandoning Diversity Push, Rallying Behind 'White Male' for 2028

Hamas Says It Will Release Last American Hostage Edan Alexander

Why Semi-Auto Bans Are Unconstitutional

Feds Want First Circuit to Deny 2A Rights to Illegal Immigrants

ATF's Comments On Suppressors Sets Off Firestorm

Pope Leo XIV FTW! Shepherding Us to Faith, Hope, and Charity: Sunday Reflection

UCLA Medical School Sued for Racial Discrimination in Admissions

+1. The Ivy League Hoodlums Are Getting What They Deserve

Sotomayor Plays Partisan Card, Calls on Lawyers to 'Fight This Fight' Against Trump Administration

Another Wild ICE Incident Has Police Alleging MA Politician Incited Crowd Against Them

Advertisement

Don’t Listen to the Democrats – the NJ Governorship Is Up for Grabs

Beautiful. Trump Nukes Martha Raddatz and Her ‘Slopadopolus’ Circus and Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing

There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her)

Oh, So NOW Democrats Are Worried About Arbitrarily Arresting People? That's ADORABLE, Senator Murphy

VIP

WATCH. Kruiser's 'BTB' — I Barely Even Pay Attention to What Other Catholics Say About the Pope

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Driving While Drunk and Waving Guns

'And Joe Worked Really Hard!' Oh, Please.

A New Era in the UK: Man Criminally Charged With ‘Harassing’ the Religion of Islam

The Left's Favorite Legal Slogan Became Its Biggest Weakness

Sky Candy With All the Drama

‘Flatten Them’: Inside Public Health’s Shadow Pro-Fluoridation Campaign

GOLD. (Pope-haters are wrong.) 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey - Replay

Around the Interwebz

Jackie Chan Plans To Do His Own Stunts Until He Retires: “Which Is Never”

Don’t look now, but a confirmed gamer is leading the Catholic Church

Vodka Soda. Salt & Straw Wants You to Create Your Own Ice Cream Flavors

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
05/11/25


DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE
FOR MONDAY, MAY 12, AND TUESDAY, MAY 13, 2025


Monday, May 12, 2025

In-Town Pool 
TV Corr & Crew: ABC
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: TIME
Radio: AURN
Secondary Print: NYT
Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Out-of-Town Travel Pool 
TV Corr: CBS
TV Crew: CBS
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: WSJ
Radio: NPR
Secondary Print: Daily Mail

EDT
8:00 AM                   In-Town Pool Call Time
9:30 AM                   Out-of-Town Pool Call Time

9:30 AM                    THE PRESIDENT holds a Press Conference with the Secretary of Health and Human Services
Roosevelt Room
White House Press Pool

10:35 AM                    THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Joint Base Andrews
South Lawn
Open Press

10:45 AM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews
Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

10:55 AM                    THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Royal Air Force Mildenhall
Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

GMT
11:15 PM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives Royal Air Force Mildenhall
Royal Air Force Mildenhall
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Out-of-Town Travel Pool 
TV Corr: CBS
TV Crew: CBS
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: WSJ
Radio: NPR
Secondary Print: Daily Mail

GMT
12:45 AM                    THE PRESIDENT departs Royal Air Force Mildenhall en route King Khalid International Airport
Royal Air Force Mildenhall
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

AST
9:45 AM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives King Khalid International Airport
King Khalid International Airport
Pre-Credentialed Media 

10:10 AM                    THE PRESIDENT departs King Khalid International Airport en route The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
King Khalid International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

10:40 AM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

11:50 AM                    THE PRESIDENT departs The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh en route The Royal Court
The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

11:55 AM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives The Royal Court
The Royal Court
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

12:00 PM                    THE PRESIDENT participates in a Saudi State Visit
The Royal Court
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

3:05 PM                    THE PRESIDENT departs The Royal Court en route The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
The Royal Court
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

3:10 PM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

4:35 PM                    THE PRESIDENT departs The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh en route King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center
The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

4:40 PM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center
King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

4:45 PM                    THE PRESIDENT participates in a Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum
King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center
Pre-Credentialed Media

6:20 PM                    THE PRESIDENT departs King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center en route The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

6:25 PM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

7:50 PM                    THE PRESIDENT departs The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh en route Diriyah At-Turaif
The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

8:10 PM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives Diriyah At-Turaif
Diriyah At-Turaif
Pre-Credentialed Media

8:15 PM                    THE PRESIDENT participates in a Saudi State Dinner
Diriyah At-Turaif
Pre-Credentialed Media

10:05 PM                    THE PRESIDENT departs Diriyah At-Turaif en route The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh 
Diriyah At-Turaif
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

10:25 PM                    THE PRESIDENT arrives The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh 
The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser
Categories: NEWS & POLITICS MORNING BRIEFING

Recommended

See If You Can Spot the Biggest Difference Between Biden's and Trump's China Deals Victoria Taft
Did Jasmine Crockett Reveal Whom the Democrat Establishment Has Chosen as Its 2028 Nominee? Matt Margolis
MSNBC Bet Big on Jen Psaki's New Prime-Time Show. They're Losing. Rick Moran
Trump SHOULD NOT Recognize a ‘Palestinian State’ Catherine Salgado
Justice Sotomayor Should Recuse Herself From Trump Cases After What She Just Said Matt Margolis
Bombshell Body Cam Footage Has House Democrats Facing Potential Arrest for Assault Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
'And Joe Worked Really Hard!' Oh, Please.
Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. XXI: Pete Buttigieg’s Black Baby ‘Discount’
Charles Barkley Draws Line in Sand Over Women's Sports
Advertisement