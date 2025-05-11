The Columbia University Protest Creates a Dangerous New Precedent for Hatred

For the past year or so now, students have taken it upon themselves to forego education in favor of loudly yelling their opinion about a situation they’re barely even involved with.

Advertisement

I mean, don’t get me wrong. We all have opinions and have the right to voice them. In fact, social media these days is overflowing with opinions, and no matter how much you don’t relate to some of them, it’s your right to have one.

But these students are going out of their way to partake in dangerous anti-Israel protests across the country, even to the point where they’re defacing property or getting arrested.

I thought for a while there that they would be dying down in the face of President Donald Trump’s penalties against universities for supporting such protests. But apparently that isn’t the case.

Earlier this week, over a hundred people took part in a protest at Columbia University at the Butler Library. Wearing masks and sunglasses, they overtook the campus security to enter the library and partake in sounding off against Israel – and those that support it – with pro-Palestinian chants.

As a result, the New York Police Department was called, and nearly all of the protestors were arrested for illegally occupying the space.

This sets a dangerous precedent within the United States, with people sounding off their opinions – sometimes violently – for the sake of insisting that they’re in the right.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “Yeah, but what about January 6?”

Well, let’s take a closer look at both incidents, shall we?

On January 6, protestors were sounding off against the unfairness of the political system that got Donald Trump ousted from office in the first place. I’m sure the media will paint these people as terrorists, but the truth of the matter is they had a right to be angry. You’ve seen what the Biden administration has done to our country since then. They had a reason. And what they did wasn’t even a protest. It was a call to listen, period.

Advertisement

Now let’s look at the Columbia incident.

First off, what they’re standing for. They’re standing for pro-Palestinian.

To remind you, Hamas bludgeoned innocent Israeli people when they overtook that particular territory, including harming women and children. This escalated the conflict between Israel and Hamas as it stands.

These protestors apparently don’t seem to remember that particular part of the war. Only the one where they can hate Jews and attack people any way they see fit.

This leads to an even more dangerous point – they’re supporting terrorism.

Think about it. You have people that are in this country on visas, and they’re willing to give that up in favor of, what, simply bashing someone that’s even a little bit in support of Israel? You’re kidding me, right?

Hamas stands for absolute bloodshed within their country, and yet we have young American citizens who believe that Palestinians are worth standing for, while innocent Jewish people are harmed nearly on a daily basis from hate crimes.

And then there’s the other factor. By entering the Butler Library, these people interrupted students that were trying to study for finals, forcing them to leave and study elsewhere. I know how important an education is, as do they, but they don’t care. They just need to sound off on their message. Loudly.

So, yeah, there’s a big problem here.

I know Trump and his administration are no doubt giving this situation a hard look. It’s hard to know what his solution will be. But I bet hiring more security (including active and retired officers to fill the ranks) would be a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

But more importantly, I think communication is vital: communication to explain to these people what the real threat is. They believe they’re standing behind a noble cause, but they don’t see the bodies that Hamas left behind. Or the poor Jewish people who are suffering because of hatred drummed up by radicals who believe this is the proper choice.

I do hope something is done about this. Because the more dangerous, out-of-control protests like this we have, the more risk could result in injuries to American students and even police officers.

Maybe these people would be best left sounding off online. Where they won’t do anyone harm.