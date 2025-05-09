FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Kruiser's back. Ed Morrissey is this week's special guest. And there's something awesome going on with me, but I can't remember right now because of this afternoon martini I mixed myself right before writing this week's intro.

Advertisement

Oh, wait — the martini, right there, that's the something awesome.

We'll see you VIPeeps at the usual time.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?