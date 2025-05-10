LOL: Roy Cooper Runs in a Panic From a Question About Trans Athletes

It’s always hilarious to watch celebrities and politicians dodge tough questions. TMZ pioneered the ambush interview, in which someone approaches a public figure and asks questions. The reactions often speak louder than the answers (or non-answers).

The latest example of this is former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. The two-term Democrat announced earlier this year that he was taking a teaching position at Harvard, which isn’t surprising for a leftist, but he is also considering a 2026 Senate run against incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

In 2023, North Carolina’s legislature passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which banned biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports in the Tarheel State. Cooper vetoed the bill, but the GOP majority was robust enough to override the veto.

Side note: It wasn’t the first time the Republican majority put Cooper in his place in 2023. He vetoed a pro-life bill that spring, and the legislature promptly overrode that veto.

This brings us to the ambush interview with Cooper that took place this week. In the video you’ll see below, an unidentified man approaches Cooper to ask the question: "Why do you support men being able to play women's sports?"

Cooper panics, and he can’t get into a waiting car soon enough. The man asks the question again, and Cooper ignores him, climbing into the car in a panic.

“Could you please answer the question?” the man insists. “Gov. Cooper, are there more than two genders?”

The car speeds away. It’s glorious.

🚨NEW: Former Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper turns tail and RUNS when asked about his support for shredding the integrity of women's sports:



"Why do you support men being able to play women's sports?!"



He can't get into his Uber fast enough! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MTgFqajorX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2025

I won’t judge you if you watch it multiple times. It’s that hilarious.

Cooper had three options. He could’ve answered a simple “Yes” or “No.” Or he could’ve said “No comment.” Instead, he panicked and hopped in the car like he had just robbed a bank.

Here’s how I see it: Cooper has his eyes on Tillis’ Senate seat, and he can’t afford to go on record that he’s cool with letting dudes beat up on girls and women. It’s too risky a place on which to plant his flag if he wants to win over Tarheel State voters.

However, Cooper is a Democrat, and we know where the Democrats stand. They’ve made it a hill to die on to pander to the slimmest of minorities over the well-being of hardworking female athletes who work hard for medals, records, and scholarships.

At every age level, boys and men pretend to be girls and women, and they dominate. It not only robs genuine biological females of the wins they’ve worked so hard to achieve, but it also often puts them in danger. Legislatures across the country are getting on board with protecting girls and women, and President Donald Trump is making sure that our sisters, daughters, and nieces get a fair shake.

Why can’t Roy Cooper be honest about his position on the issue?

