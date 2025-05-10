When Joe Biden’s Brain Melted on ‘The View,’ Something Unexpected Happened: A Democratic Star Was Born

If you haven’t seen the video, it’s absolutely worth watching, because in a (slightly) different timeline — i.e. Biden’s presidential debate with Trump was scheduled closer to November (or canceled altogether) — and the Democrats were capable of keeping those 2020 COVID-era voting restrictions — there’s at least a 45% chance Joe Biden would’ve won a second term.

Advertisement

Seriously. Had he not been unmasked on national TV as an invalid, it’s revisionist history to assume that Biden was a no-hoper. Even after humiliating himself in his one and only debate (“We finally beat Medicare!”), he had a 58% approval rating after dropping out of the race, and trailed Trump by just one point (47% to 46%).

Donald Trump wasn’t the only one who dodged a bullet in 2024: our whole country did.

Because there’s just no way Joe Biden could’ve handled the rigors of the presidency for another term. He couldn’t even handle the yapping yentas on “The View”:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It was sad. At the 22:58 mark, Biden lacked the cognitive abilities to answer a question about his lack cognitive abilities. So he rambled. And by the end of his rambling, disjointed response, it’s pretty clear he had forgotten what the original question was, so his wife jumped in and answered for him.

The contrast between the steady clarity of “Doctor” Jill Biden’s voice — and the ex-president’s raspy, meandering performance — was considerable. For all of Joe Biden’s shortcomings and limitations, there was a time when he was an above-average public speaker. He was never on-par with someone such as Ronald Reagan or Barack Obama, but he built his brand by looking, sounding, and playing the part of a liberal’s idea of a working-class hero.

That time is over. At this point, trotting him out on the public stage is borderline elder abuse.

Advertisement

It’s cruel.

The Democratic Party is in a very weird place right now: they have no credible leadership. They’re completely out of power, and their poll numbers are in the toilet.

Which is why they’re desperately searching for a savior — someone who’ll rescue them from the political wilderness.

To understand the mens rea of today’s Democrats, all you need to know is this: according to Rasmussen, 71% of Democrats — and 80% of liberals! — would favor a law that throws Elon Musk in jail.

“The fact that a majority of Democratic voters would support imprisoning Elon Musk for trying to make government more efficient is a shocking indictment of the modern left, which has become increasingly more tyrannical in recent years,” said Justin Haskins, senior fellow at The Heartland Institute and the poll’s primary author. We’ve reached a point where many Americans would rather unjustly punish innovation than fix the broken systems Musk was trying to reform.”

The Dems' base isn’t just angry; they’re frickin’ apoplectic. We’re talking Worldbreaker Hulk levels of rage.

The Democrat who taps into this anger and becomes its “emotional avatar” will capture the heart of the party.

And that’s what was so intriguing about Joe Biden’s mental meltdown on “The View”: potentially, a brand-new star was born!

Unquestionably, liberal voters greatly preferred the Biden years to either Trump I or Trump II. Liberal longing will grow as Trump’s second term continues; absence, after all, makes the heart grow fonder. But it’s already at a fever-pitch: they’d sell their grandma to the Cossacks to return to the Biden days!

Advertisement

Question: If Biden is perceived as being a brain-dead, semi-animated automaton, who, then, deserved credit for all those wonderful successes? Who was actually running the show?

Answer: “Doctor” Jill Biden.

She’s still in her early 70s — which makes her a neophyte amongst her party’s geriatric giants, i.e. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Steny Hoyer, and Bernie Sanders.

By the way, she’s also a woman. That matters in the Democratic Party, because “personal identity” carries an outsized impact. She’s also a teacher; a profession liberals love and respect.

Her “caretaker role” makes her sympathetic — even to traditional voters. We all know spouses who care for their elderly, infirm partners. It’s heartbreaking. None of us know what goes on between the Bidens behind closed doors, but after nearly 50 years of marriage, most Americans would assume she’s a loyal, loving, compassionate spouse.

In the minds of liberals, those qualities would contrast quite splendidly against the mercurial madness of MAGA.

The biggest weakness of “Doctor” Jill Biden is her lack of experience, because she’s never held an elected office on her own. No matter: If she’s credited for being the “power behind the throne” during the Biden years, then clearly, she already has all the presidential experience she needs.

Potentially, she could offer a powerful message to liberals: if you long for the sanity and successes of the Biden administration, then “Doctor” Jill Biden is the perfect candidate.

Advertisement

To liberal ears, it’s a compelling pitch: all the stuff we liked about Biden, but none of that pesky senility.

Joe Biden has aged out; Hunter Biden simply isn’t electable. If the Biden family needs a new acolyte — someone who keeps those donor dollars rolling in — Jill Biden is its best choice.

Don’t dismiss the personal profit motive. This is the Biden family we’re talking about!

If “Doctor” Jill Biden writes a memoir next year and goes on a book tour to Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, pay close attention. It could be the beginning of a far larger story.

And it all began this week on “The View.”

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!