Weekend Parting Shot: Dems 'Storm' New Jersey ICE Facility — FAFO

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. I have been away from these pages for a while since our business has been demanding more and more of my attention, and I have had a mild bout of writer's block. Writing is the only occupation in which you can claim a mental glitch as a barrier to getting your job done. Well, that and being the 46th President of the United States.

Play stupid games... well, you know the rest.

On Friday afternoon, a contingent of Democrats decided it was high time for a surprise inspection of the ICE detention facility in Newark, N.J. Among them was Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Fox News notes that also numbered among the strike force were New Jersey Democratic Reps. Rob Menendez Jr., Bonnie Watson Coleman, and LaMonica McIver. The purpose was an "oversight visit."

The people whose welfare these supporters of democracy were so worried about include suspected gang members, child rapists and other assorted pillars of society. The outlet said that a gate opened to let an ICE bus enter when the group decided to storm the facility. The excuse in question was that the operator, the GEO Group, might be violating safety codes. Things did not go as planned, at least for Mr. Baraka. The Post Millennial reported that Hizzoner ran into some unexpected difficulties:

Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka has been arrested after he allegedly refused to leave an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility on Friday. This comes as three Democrat lawmakers from Congress were also protesting at the facility and reportedly rushed past security on the property. According to the Shore News Network, Baraka “reportedly entered the facility without authorization and refused to leave when ordered” to. The mayor reportedly ignored multiple requests from agents when he was given repeated instruction to leave the facility.

Dem mayor of Newark, New Jersey arrested after argument with agents at ICE detention center.



pic.twitter.com/GjeaF1n3RH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 9, 2025

DHS released a statement to Fox News that read, "These members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk. Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation."

The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this… — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) May 9, 2025

(Spoiler Alert: sarcasm ahead) Methinks they doth protest too much. You know, I may be a little late to the party, here, but has it occurred to anyone else that all of this Democrat ire over arresting and deporting drug traffickers, gang members, and child molesters may not just be tied to shoring up a reliable voting bloc? I'm just spitballing, but maybe Dan Bongino needs to ask some key Democrats a variation on the old Capital One question: "What's on YOUR hard drive?"

Wine recommendation

Because, well, it's wine. And I'm all out of scotch. Allow me to introduce you to the 2022 Ménage à Trois Exotic Blend.

The label may look a little feminine, but hear me out. This is a lovely little wine, that is bright, snappy, and best enjoyed chilled when the temps outside are in the mid-80s. The blend is made up of some ingredients I would normally shy away from, including Muscat Alexandria, Chardonnay, and one that I enjoy, Chenin Blanc. It's lower in terms of acidity, hits right in the middle of the road in terms of dryness, and is a little bold without being obnoxious.

This is a very fruity wine that includes hints of pineapple, mango, some obvious citrus, a little pear, a dash of peach, and some green apple. I looked at the bottle Mrs. Brown brought home with a bit of suspicion, but overall, I was pleasantly surprised. Honestly, it makes a good spring or summer wine with a nice plate of cheeses, meats, and grapes.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.

