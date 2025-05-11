Trump Wins Again: New Trade Deal With China Announced

The liberal media's hopes for a spectacular failure of Trump’s trade policies were dashed on Sunday as President Trump's team secured yet another victory for America. After intense negotiations, U.S. and Chinese officials have hammered out a new trade agreement that promises to address our staggering $1.2 trillion trade deficit.

“I'm happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “First, I want to thank our Swiss host. The Swiss government has been very kind in providing us this wonderful venue, and I think that led to a great deal of productivity we’ve seen. We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive. We had the vice premier, two vice ministers, who were integrally involved, Ambassador Jamieson, and myself. And I spoke to President Trump, as did Ambassador Jamieson, last night, and he is fully informed of what is going on. So, there will be a complete briefing tomorrow morning.”

Make no mistake about it, this is exactly what Trump promised during his campaign. While Democrats were busy predicting economic doom and gloom, the president was doing what he does best: making deals that put America first.

“This was, as the Secretary pointed out, a very constructive two days,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said. “It’s important to understand how quickly we were able to come to agreement, which reflects that perhaps the differences were not so large as maybe thought. That being said, there was a lot of groundwork that went into these two days.”

Greer added, “Just remember why we’re here in the first place — the United States has a massive $1.2 trillion trade deficit, so the President declared a national emergency and imposed tariffs, and we’re confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us to work toward resolving that national emergency.”

You can bet that the same people who mocked Trump's use of tariffs as a negotiating tool are now scrambling to explain away this success. These are the same critics who claimed his tough stance on China would crash the economy. How'd that work out for them?

The speed of these negotiations speaks volumes about Trump's dealmaking prowess. While specific details are scheduled for release on Monday, both sides appear satisfied with the outcome. This follows last week's successful trade agreement with the UK, demonstrating a pattern of diplomatic victories that the mainstream media conveniently ignores.

Naturally, the left will try to downplay this achievement. But consider this: in just his first few months back in office, Trump has already secured the border, restored fiscal sanity, and now engineered a major trade breakthrough with our biggest economic rival.

“IN JUST THREE MONTHS, TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS (and therefore, record numbers of JOBS!) HAVE BEEN POURING INTO THE USA. THIS IS BECAUSE OF MY TARIFF POLICY, and our great November 5th Election WIN!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The very STUPID Democrats are doing everything within their power to disparage what is happening. They are totally unhinged, and have lost all levels of Confidence. It is a financial REVOLUTION, and they are being Crushed. MAGA!!!”

The success of these negotiations validates Trump's tough approach to international trade. By declaring a national emergency over the trade deficit and implementing strategic tariffs of up to 145%, he forced China to the negotiating table. Once again, Trump's "Art of the Deal" strategy has proven effective on the global stage.

This is what winning looks like, folks. While Biden spent years kowtowing to Chinese interests, Trump needed mere days to secure what could be a transformative agreement for American workers and businesses. The difference couldn't be clearer: real leadership gets results.