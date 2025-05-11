Did Jasmine Crockett Reveal Whom the Democrat Establishment Has Chosen as Its 2028 Nominee?

Did Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett just accidentally reveal the Democratic establishment's 2028 presidential pick? In a recently surfaced clip from an upcoming town hall with "Urban View" hosts, the congresswoman let slip that Democratic donors are already lining up behind their preferred candidate—or as she put it, "the safest white boy."

"Let's go find the safest white boy we can find. I mean, I'm just saying," Crockett declared, before dropping an even bigger bombshell: "I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it's not a black person nor a woman, okay?"

Naturally, Crockett tried to justify this blatant racial preference by claiming it stems from electoral fears. "It is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we've lost," she explained.





That raises the obvious question: Who was she talking about? And honestly, isn’t it clear? All signs point straight to California’s golden boy, Gavin Newsom.

While Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn’t mention anyone by name, her pointed reference to a white male candidate with deep-pocketed donor backing lines up almost perfectly with what we’ve been watching unfold behind the curtain—namely, Gavin Newsom’s quiet but calculated maneuvering. Make no mistake: Newsom is the Democrats’ slickly packaged backup quarterback, just waiting for the starter to go down. Last year, he laid the groundwork for a national run, effectively building a shadow campaign as he took deliberate steps to raise his national profile and cast himself as the natural heir to Biden’s progressive agenda.

When Biden finally stepped aside, Newsom strategically declined to challenge Kamala Harris—not because she was a formidable candidate, but because challenging the “first black woman vice president” would have been political suicide within today’s identity-obsessed Democratic Party. Still, there’s no doubt Newsom has his eyes on the White House. He’s likely been working the phones and shaking the donor tree behind the scenes, courting the same major funders who are now quietly looking to cut their losses after backing Kamala’s billion-dollar boondoggle of a presidential campaign.

Sure, you could argue she might have been alluding to Gov. J.B. Pritzker or even Pete Buttigieg—but let’s be honest: Gavin Newsom is the one with the national name recognition and the polished image that appeals to the Democrat donor class. Unlike Buttigieg, whose stint as Transportation secretary was a train wreck—literally and figuratively—Newsom doesn’t carry that kind of baggage, save for his disastrous tenure as governor of California. But, most voters probably don’t know his record as governor very well. So, obviously, he’s the one best positioned to lock in early support from big-money donors searching for a candidate to rally behind.

Let's be honest here—this revelation by Crockett shows how Democrats publicly champion diversity and scream about representation; behind closed doors they're already rallying behind another wealthy white male candidate. And not just any wealthy white male—they're backing a failed governor who turned California into a left-wing dystopia of high taxes, rampant crime, and mass exodus.

Good luck with that.

