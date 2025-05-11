Bombshell Body Cam Footage Has House Democrats Facing Potential Arrest for Assault

Matt Margolis | 10:55 AM on May 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

A trio of New Jersey Democrats in the U.S. House may soon find themselves in handcuffs after their so-called “oversight visit” to an ICE detention center that got very insurrection-y on Friday. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the incident—which reportedly involved physical altercations with federal agents—could lead to arrests.

Representatives LaMonica McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Rob Menendez, accompanied by Newark’s far-left Mayor Ras Baraka, allegedly stormed the Delaney Hall Detention Center unannounced. Baraka was arrested on the spot and charged with trespassing. Things escalated quickly, with DHS officials confirming that at least one ICE agent was assaulted during the confrontation—an incident that was captured on body cam footage.

So much for respecting the rule of law. 

"If it was a typical U.S. citizen, and they tried to storm into a detention facility that's housing dangerous criminals or any person at all, they would be arrested," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News on Saturday. "Just because you are a member of Congress or just because you're a public official, does not mean you are above the law.”

"If you assault a law enforcement officer, we will also make sure you answer to justice," McLaughlin added. "So, I think that arrests are still on the table for this. This is an ongoing investigation."

DHS reportedly has body camera footage of Congress members assaulting ICE officers, "including body-slamming a female ICE officer," Axios reported.

A group of protesters, including the lawmakers, stormed the detention center as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate, according to a news release from DHS.

After the incident, McIver wrote in an X post that ICE "shoved" her and "manhandled" Watson Coleman.

During a press conference, McIver escalated her claims, saying she was "assaulted by multiple ICE officers while regional directors of ICE watched it happen."

DHS footage posted to X Saturday appears to show McIver barreling unprovoked through law enforcement near the gate.

DHS officials have yet to announce whether charges will be filed against the Democrats who barged into the facility, but the videos tell a very different story than the one McIver, Watson Coleman, and Menendez are peddling—which, let’s be honest, surprises absolutely no one.

No one is above the law—not even Democrat members of Congress. Throw the book at them.

