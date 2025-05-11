Sunday Thoughts: Nothing but the Best

Author’s note: This is an update of something I wrote for a Bible study blog at church about 12 years ago.

King Solomon had it made. He was the chosen one among King David’s sons to succeed him on the throne. God gave him the gift of wisdom – and with it came fame, respect, and wealth. Best of all, he was given the amazing task of building the Temple – the physical dwelling place for God among His people and a place of worship for the nation of Israel. It was a job David lamented that he didn’t get the chance to do until the Lord, through the prophet Nathan, set him straight (see 2 Samuel 7).

When the time came to build the temple, Solomon wanted nothing but the best for the Temple. He sent a message to neighboring King Hiram to get the best lumber in the Middle East.

Now Hiram king of Tyre sent his servants to Solomon when he heard that they had anointed him king in place of his father, for Hiram always loved David. And Solomon sent word to Hiram, “You know that David my father could not build a house for the name of the Lord his God because of the warfare with which his enemies surrounded him, until the Lord put them under the soles of his feet. But now the Lord my God has given me rest on every side. There is neither adversary nor misfortune. And so I intend to build a house for the name of the Lord my God, as the Lord said to David my father, ‘Your son, whom I will set on your throne in your place, shall build the house for my name.’ Now therefore command that cedars of Lebanon be cut for me. And my servants will join your servants, and I will pay you for your servants such wages as you set, for you know that there is no one among us who knows how to cut timber like the Sidonians.” As soon as Hiram heard the words of Solomon, he rejoiced greatly and said, “Blessed be the Lord this day, who has given to David a wise son to be over this great people.” And Hiram sent to Solomon, saying, “I have heard the message that you have sent to me. I am ready to do all you desire in the matter of cedar and cypress timber. My servants shall bring it down to the sea from Lebanon, and I will make it into rafts to go by sea to the place you direct. And I will have them broken up there, and you shall receive it. And you shall meet my wishes by providing food for my household.” So Hiram supplied Solomon with all the timber of cedar and cypress that he desired, while Solomon gave Hiram 20,000 cors of wheat as food for his household, and 20,000 cors of beaten oil. Solomon gave this to Hiram year by year. And the Lord gave Solomon wisdom, as he promised him. And there was peace between Hiram and Solomon, and the two of them made a treaty. 1 Kings 5:1-12 (ESV)

Side note: 20,000 cors of oil is about 1.16 million gallons, while 20,000 cors of wheat is about 1,320 bushels (or 79,200 pounds). That’s a lot.

Another Old Testament passage that catches my attention is the excruciatingly detailed instructions for the furnishings for the Tabernacle in Exodus 25-31. Those chapters are so exacting that they often make my eyes glaze over, but the fact that God wanted the place where His people would worship Him to be just so demonstrates that He wants our best.

The passage is pretty straightforward; there are no deep lessons, no metaphors. So the takeaway, at least as I see it, is that God deserves our best. We may not build a structure for him, but in whatever we do, we should offer Him the best we have. Whether it’s as a husband or father, as a boss or employee, as a friend, or as a worshipper, God deserves nothing but our best.

Do you give God your best in all areas of your life? Where are some areas in which you can improve at giving Him your best?

