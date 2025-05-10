With a New Statue in the Oval Office, the Statue Wars Have Begun

As many have noted, there are in many ways two Americas now, with vastly different values. And just as all cultures celebrate their heroes in art, so also do leftists and patriots in America today. Leftists just installed a twelve-foot statue of an anonymous black woman who is very clearly not happy with you at all, smack dab in the middle of America’s cultural epicenter, Times Square.

Now patriots have struck back: a sculpture appeared in the Oval Office that appears to be a small model of what promises to be a nine-foot statue depicting the first assassination attempt against President Trump. The two statues bring the leftist and patriotic views of what constitutes heroism into stark contrast, and so they deserve a closer look.

Fox News reported Saturday that “a bronze sculpture depicting the attempted assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, PA, last year was seen displayed in the Oval Office on Friday. The commanding piece of symbolic art, which appeared to be at least 12 inches tall, was seen next to Trump’s Resolute Desk as he signed a series of executive orders in front of the press. It depicts the now-iconic image of then-candidate Trump being hauled off stage by three Secret Service members – including the current director of the agency, Sean Curran – after would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired off several bullets from a nearby rooftop at Butler Farm Show Grounds on July 13.”

The statue depicts the indelible moment when, “as they tried to move him off stage, Trump stopped and turned to the crowd, holding his clenched fist in the air and famously shouting, ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’ as blood dripped from his ear after it was grazed by a bullet.” The Trump Statue Project is “planning on creating a nine-foot replica to honor the president,” and explains: "This powerful image, embodying ‘Confidence, Strength, and Hope,’ will be immortalized in this nine-foot-tall statue. It symbolizes the divine intervention as well as the man and his message of unity and resilience for which America stands."

All right. So on one side, we have a statue that celebrates confidence, strength, and hope, embodied in an image of a man who was defiant even in the face of death. And from the other America, as PJM’s Ben Bartee reported Thursday, we have “a sloppily dressed, obese Womyn of Color™” who is defiant in the face of nothing at all. The sculptor explained that this giant woman was designed to “instigate meaningful connections and bind intimate emotional states that allow for deeper reflection around the human condition and greater cultural diversity.”

Well, great. I mean, who doesn’t want to “instigate meaningful connections and bind intimate emotional states,” and how better to do it than to install a belligerent-looking statue of an anonymous woman in a celebrated public space? But what we really have in the Times Square statue is the apotheosis of mediocrity, the equivalent in the form of a statue of Oprah pointing at random people in her audience and shouting at them, “You get a car! And you get a car!” Why did they get a car? Why, for no reason at all. And why is this angry woman being celebrated in a statue in Times Square? Also for no reason at all.

The left’s idea is to break down all standards and all structures. Norms of human decency obviously go out the window, as do all genuine measures of ability and any effort to discern competence and excellence. So some random person might as well be celebrated, because to exalt accomplished people or great achievements would cut against the left’s fundamental goal of leveling all distinctions between people and rendering us all indistinguishable cogs in the massive socialist, collectivist machine.

And so the statues of Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt and the rest had to be torn down. They were erected in the first place because those were great men of extraordinary accomplishment. But for the left, writing the Declaration of Independence, or charging up San Juan Hill, or standing up after being grazed by a bullet and exhorting everyone to fight for freedom, has no greater moral value than walking into Walmart and buying a six-pack and a bag of chips.

What would be most fitting, then, would be for the Trump Statue Project to place the full-size Trump statue right next to the big angry woman in Times Square. Of course, the socialists who run New York would never allow that, because they know that if they did, Americans would see just a bit too clearly the different paths that the left and patriots are asking them to embark upon today.

