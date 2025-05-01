Tim Walz Accidently Reveals What Dems Think Is the Secret of Trump’s Appeal

Tim Walz, who might have been vice president of the United States today, can’t seem to open his mouth without saying something stupid and vacuous, and it does seem as if the Democrats made a concerted effort in the 2024 campaign to make sure that they had the stupid and vacuous vote all sewn up. Walz, however, has recently revealed what specifically led the Dems to think he would be the perfect guy to be a heartbeat away from becoming the most powerful beta male in the world, and he ended up telling us more about what leftists think is the secret to President Trump’s success than about anything else.

Walz explained that he was on the ticket in order to reassure regular guys that it was all right to vote for Kamala Harris. There are numerous subtexts and hidden assumptions here. One is that regular guys needed to be cajoled to vote for Harris, because, you see, regular guys, in the Democrats’ view, are racist as well as sexist, and here was a woman who was supposedly also a “person of color” heading the Democrat ticket. So the Democrats, as obsessed with identity politics as ever and fondly assuming that virtually everyone in America thinks exactly the way they do, sought to reassure the white male demographic by adding one of their own in the second spot as a consolation prize.

As PJ’s Matt Margolis wrote Wednesday, this was “one of the most hilarious revelations in the aftermath of the 2024 campaign.” And that wasn’t solely because the overwhelming majority of ordinary guys actually aren’t racist or sexist, and wouldn’t have had any trouble voting for Kamala Harris if she had actually been the better candidate. It was also a laugh riot because it revealed what the Democrats actually think is the key to Donald Trump’s appeal to voters.

Democrat top dogs seldom, if ever, discuss this publicly. When they’re in front of the microphones and cameras, it’s wall-to-wall “Trump is a fascist dictator in the making, a “convicted felon,” a “racist,” a “white supremacist,” and yada yada. One is left wondering why anyone would vote for such a terrible person at all, and the Dems’ answer to that, of course, is that half of the American people are just as bad, just as racist, just as stupid and xenophobic as Trump is.

Walz, however, pulled back the curtain on what the Democrats privately think about why Trump has so much support. He said: “Look, I knew I was on the ticket, I would argue, because we did a lot of amazing progressive things in Minnesota to improve people's lives. But I also was on the ticket, quite honestly, because I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease. I was the permission structure to say, 'Look you can do this and vote for this,' and you look across those swing states with the exception of Minnesota, we didn't get enough of those votes.”

Many people have made fun of Walz for this moronic lingo: “code talk,” “permission structure” — who really talks that way? But in this, Walz revealed key leftist assumptions. One was that “white guys” who are “watching football” and “fixing their truck” can’t be talked to as if they were ordinary human beings. One has to approach them carefully, in a particular way, and work to “put them at ease.” Walz sounds more as if he is talking about skittish horses than about men. And there it is: leftists don’t think of ordinary Americans as human beings at all, but as strange beings who need to get “permission” to do something out of the ordinary, and who must be coaxed and cajoled to get them to do what one wants.

And this is also clearly how the left thinks of Trump. They figure that he must appeal to “white guys” who are inside watching football or outside fixing their trucks because he talks their “code.” He knows how to appeal to them, but it’s as superficial as that. Trump comes across as a regular guy, so all the Democrats needed to do, in their reasoning, was get another regular guy who also knew the “code” to talk to these “white guys,” and they would blunt Trump’s appeal.

Tim Walz, in short, was supposed to be the left’s Donald Trump.

And of course it didn’t work, not just because Walz is a doofus, but because he is a leftist. The left will never get it, but Trump’s appeal doesn’t lie in his ability to “code talk.” It lies in the fact that he actually stands for the well-being of Americans. The stupid, barely human “white guys” whom the Dems think of in such condescending terms are actually quite capable of discerning the difference between the America-First Trump and the socialist internationalists Harris and Walz. Even if Walz’s regular guy act hadn’t been so laughably inept, he never would have been able to overcome that power of discernment.

The left is likely never to understand why it has lost the confidence of so many Americans.