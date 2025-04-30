Tim Walz Explains Why Kamala Harris Picked Him, and I Can’t Stop Laughing

In what has to be one of the most hilarious revelations in the aftermath of the 2024 campaign, former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz suggested he was chosen to be Kamala Harris's running mate for the most cringeworthy reason imaginable: to be a "code talker" to white men who like sports and trucks.

Advertisement

You really can't make this stuff up.

Speaking at Harvard Kennedy School on Monday night, Walz claimed his role on the failed Democratic ticket was to make white guys who watch football feel comfortable voting Democrat. Because nothing says "masculine appeal" quite like a guy who prances around at campaign events like an overeager cheerleader and insists that tampons belong in boys' restrooms.

Recommended: Winning: China Caves to Trump on Tariffs Again

“Look, I knew I was on the ticket, I would argue, because we did a lot of amazing progressive things in Minnesota to improve people's lives," he said. "But I also was on the ticket, quite honestly, because I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease. I was the permission structure to say, 'Look you can do this and vote for this,' and and you look across those swing states with the exception of Minnesota, we didn't get enough of those votes.”

Walz said with a straight face.

Do I have to state the obvious? If the Harris campaign truly believed Walz was their bridge to masculinity, it's no wonder they got crushed in November. This is the same Democratic Party that champions biological men in women's sports and pushes radical gender ideology in our schools. Did they really think having Walz as the campaign ambassador to white men who like fixing trucks would make conservative men overlook all that?

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is hardly the first time that Walz has self-proclaimed his masculinity and hardly the first time he’s been called out for it. His faux-masculinity is such a joke that even Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner mocked him on X last month.

I am more ‘masculine’ than this 🤡 Gov Walz https://t.co/EjW2fU1hI7 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 19, 2025

But perhaps nothing captures the absurdity of Walz's attempted masculine persona better than the viral video showing him flailing his arms and kicking his legs like a toddler having a meltdown at a campaign event. Real masculine energy there, Tim.

What's up with the leg kicks? Freak! pic.twitter.com/4kM1YiabgI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Working-class Americans aren’t looking to Tim Walz or Gavin Newsom for inspiration when they’re wrenching on their trucks. They certainly aren’t looking to Chuck Schumer for advice on grilling cheeseburgers. The image of a Democrat trying to play “man of the people” is laughable because it’s forced, inauthentic, and completely at odds with everything the party has pushed for years.

Advertisement

President Trump, on the other hand, doesn’t have to fake it. He’s the guy people actually want to have a beer with, the one they trust to speak plainly and stand firm. He doesn’t pander; he leads. That’s why, no matter how many times Democrats try to slap on a new label, they’ll never shake the weakness that’s baked into their brand.

While Democrats scramble to find their "masculine ambassador," we're delivering unfiltered coverage of their increasingly absurd political theater. Join PJ Media VIP to help us continue to cover the truth. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off VIP membership and support real journalism that cuts through the charade.