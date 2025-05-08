12-Foot Statue of Obese Black Woman Appears in Times Square

Just when we think DEI might finally have been on its way out, a sensitive and diverse New York artist manages to get a gigantic statue of a sloppily dressed, obese Womyn of Color™ erected in Times Square.

Via Mint (emphasis added):

A massive 12-feet bronze statue of a black woman has been erected at the bustling Times Square in New York City, and will be on display till June 17, 2025. Created by Thomas J Price, the artwork is titled ‘Grounded in the Stars’ and has been installed at the Broadway & 46th Street… The installation… is part of Times Square Arts Projects, and was erected on April 29, 2025.

A diverse gaggle of women gathered to sing ancestral spiritual hymnals in honor of the statue’s unveiling.

The sensitive artist responsible for this masterpiece, Thomas J Price, offers the delusional explanation that he is fostering “meaningful connections and bind[ing] intimate emotional states” through his work:

The intention of my public works is to become part of the place they inhabit and its physical, material history, as well as the visitors that pass through and around the location, no matter how fleeting. I hope Grounded in the Stars and Man Series will instigate meaningful connections and bind intimate emotional states that allow for deeper reflection around the human condition and greater cultural diversity.

What does “bind intimate emotional states” mean?

Who knows?

But it probably looked great on whatever DEI grant sponsored the project.

Somehow, through whatever labyrinthine scheme, tax dollars almost certainly bankrolled this display.

The main virtue of the brave and stunning statue, according to Price and Times Square, is that she is not white or male.

Via Times Square (emphasis added):

A fictionalized character constructed from images, observations, and open calls spanning between Los Angeles and London, the young woman depicted in Grounded in the Stars carries familiar qualities, from her stance and countenance to her everyday clothing. In her depiction, one recognizes a shared humanity, yet the contrapposto pose of her body and the ease of her stance is a subtle nod to Michelangelo’s David. Through scale, materiality, and posture, Grounded in the Stars disrupts traditional ideas around what defines a triumphant figure and challenges who should be rendered immortal through monumentalization. Installed at ground level on a wide low base, the work invites engagement with the hundreds of thousands of people who traverse the plazas each day, the woman in Grounded in the Stars cuts a stark contrast to the pedestaled permanent monuments — both white, both men — which bookend Duffy Square, while embodying a quiet gravity and grandeur.

