Karine Jean-Pierre Lavished With ‘Torchbearer in Communications’ DEI Award

Benjamin Bartee | 3:31 AM on April 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

I’ll admit that I miss tremendously the semi-literate Diversity™ mascot that the Brandon regime subjected the American public on a semi-daily basis to for two and a half years in the service of disseminating government propaganda.

The Trump press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, her replacement, is far too competent at her job for my taste. Her subjects and verbs almost always agree.

My bread and butter, for so long, was harvesting for you people juicy clips of Karine Jean-Pierre stumbling awkwardly through her binder in desperate search of something that could be construed as an answer to reporters’ softball questions and tussling with the one mouthy African reporter who ever asked her any real questions in epic black-on-black crime moments — before he was summarily removed from the press pool.

Since she’s been gone, nothing has been quite the same.

The Greater Washington Urban League, which bestows awards for Black Excellence, agrees that America lost something really great.

So they gave her a “Torchbearer in Communications Award.”

Via Haitian Times (emphasis added):

Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House press secretary under the Biden administration, received on Friday the inaugural Torchbearer in Communications Award from the Greater Washington Urban League on March 28 at its annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala. The nonprofit, which focuses on economic empowerment, recognized Jean-Pierre’s work and “courage under fire” during her time at the White House*

In that role, she navigated a hostile political landscape, fielding difficult questions and defending Biden administration policies, all while facing criticism and personal attacks as the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as White House press secretary.

*"Courage under fire” — as if she was weathering artillery shelling in some trench somewhere. She got highly paid to lie to milquetoast, largely  compliant reporters on behalf of the government.

Continuing with the delusion:  

I was able to stand at that podium every day and honor democracy in action, honor what it means to be in that place that was built by us, and it was not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Every time I walked into the West Wing and thought to myself, here I am. I was not supposed to be in that place. As a statistic, I was not supposed to be there, but here I am. I made it.”

The audience included sports and political leaders, community advocates, and folks visibly moved by Jean-Pierre’s remarks, with some wiping away tears, others nodding in agreement.

If you’ve never heard of it, the Greater Washington Urban League is your basic DEI grift, raking in donations to fight for Equity™ and whatever, that you’d imagine it to be based on its name:

At the Greater Washington Urban League, we envision a future where Black communities across the DC Metro Area flourish, free from the weight of systemic racism and violence. Our mission is to elevate the economic and political power of historically marginalized communities—Black and people of color—so that every individual has the opportunity to thrive. We stand for racial justice, equity, and self-reliance, working together to break down the barriers that have held back generations.

