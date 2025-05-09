Progressive Christianity Watch: Bad Music Choices Edition

It’s been a few weeks since I’ve written one of these, so I figured we were due for another look at the silliness that progressive churches engage in. A few weeks ago, I shared a musical-themed column, and I have another one. Think of this as Progressive Christianity 2: Electric Bugaloo.

Advertisement

Last Sunday was May 4, which is Star Wars Day, and I’m sure some churches worked some Star Wars content into their sermons. In elementary school, my best friend and I bonded over our Star Wars fandom, and we were convinced that Star Wars was a Christian allegory because the Force represented the Holy Spirit. What can I say? Third graders don’t have well-developed theology.

Instead of Star Wars gimmicks, my church decided to honor volunteers with a wonderful breakfast of biscuits, gravy, sausage, and grits — and it was so good! But Middlebury Congregational Church, a Connecticut congregation affiliated with the ultra-liberal United Church of Christ, chose to pay homage to Star Wars in the most inappropriate way.

The church, whose website informs potential visitors that masks are optional (gee thanks), says that it “welcome[s] all persons of all sexual orientations, gender expressions, socioeconomic status, family configurations, ages, national origins, races, physical, cognitive, and medical ability, and religious background” and “celebrate[s] God’s inclusive welcome.” Oh, and it has a woman pastor (shocker).

Middlebury Congregational Church takes Communion on the first Sunday of the month, which dovetails with Star Wars Day this month. What else would a church do but program a track from the Star Wars soundtrack as ushers pass out the elements?

Middlebury Congregational Church (UCC) plays Star Wars' 'The Force Theme' during communion for their Sunday Sermon pic.twitter.com/ehg4UgQlU5 — Protestia (@Protestia) May 6, 2025

Advertisement

Look, as much as I love John Williams’ scores for the Star Wars films, this just isn’t the right time or place to play any of them.

Related: Progressive Christianity Watch: Music (and Rap) Edition

At church, we started a series on Jesus’ parables this past Sunday. I don’t know if the parable of the barren fig tree is one of the ones we’ll go over:

And he told this parable: “A man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard, and he came seeking fruit on it and found none. And he said to the vinedresser, ‘Look, for three years now I have come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and I find none. Cut it down. Why should it use up the ground?’ And he answered him, ‘Sir, let it alone this year also, until I dig around it and put on manure. Then if it should bear fruit next year, well and good; but if not, you can cut it down.’” Luke 13:6-9 (ESV)

According to the ESV Study Bible, “This parable symbolizes Israel’s last opportunity to repent before experiencing God’s judgment.” But not according to the pastor at this unidentified United Methodist Church. Instead, this guy, dressed as a fig tree, says the parable is about capitalism.

United Methodist pastor (dressed as a fig tree) vehemently disagrees with Jesus about the barren fig tree in Luke 13, insisting it actually WAS bearing fruit, was NOT barren, and that to suggest otherwise is a product of rampant and evil capitalist conditioning. pic.twitter.com/A7yN5ZbQdu — Protestia (@Protestia) May 9, 2025

And to drive his point home, he and two associates perform a musical number — because don’t we all do this?

Advertisement

"Of all of Jesus' parables, I've always chosen away from this one. There's not much to it, and quite honestly, it's a little bit boring."



Methodist pastor creates a musical to spice up and retell the story of the barren fig tree, which he argues, wasn't barren at all. pic.twitter.com/GJNB59bWti — Protestia (@Protestia) May 9, 2025

This doesn’t just bother me as a Christian because he misses the point; it also offends me as a massive Les Mis fan. I hope these fools get hit with a copyright violation.

Related: Progressive Christianity Watch: Winnie the Pooh Edition

Some churches write their own worship songs. In the case of The Well Church in Gilbert, Ariz., maybe they shouldn’t.

The Well bills itself as “a nondenominational, progressive Christian church” and has a ministry called WELLGBTQ+. (The church had to add a “kid-friendly” version of it, so what was the ministry doing before?) The video clips at the top of the church’s homepage feature two female worship leaders with buzz cuts as well.

Check out the lyrics to one of The Well’s worship songs:

God bless the Christian God bless the atheist God bless the Muslim God bless the rest of us We've got no idea what we're doing We’ll never make it on our own We’ve got too much dark inside of us We’ll never make it on our own Keep us all close Every one of us close Don’t let anyone go Let all our friends in And all our enemies All of our children All of our families We've got no idea what we're doing We’ve tried to find You Throughout the centuries Different religions In different countries We've got no idea what we're doing We've got no idea what we're doing We’ll never make it on our own We’ve got too much dark inside of us We’ll never make it on our own Keep us all close Every one of us close Don’t let anyone go

Advertisement

We've never heard a worship song quite like this before



🎶God bless the christian

God bless the atheist

God bless the muslim

God bless the rest of us

We've got no idea

What we're doing



Let all our friends in

And all our enemies

All of our children

All of our families

We've got… pic.twitter.com/gVpG59afkc — Protestia (@Protestia) May 7, 2025

The operative line in that song is “We’ve got no idea what we’re doing” — because they don't have a clue. It’s bad not only because it hints at universalism but also because it simply doesn’t make any sense.

Stay tuned for more exposure of the craziness of progressive Christianity. I pray that none of these songs get stuck in your head.

Here at PJ Media, we will always stand up for the truth about Christianity. You can help us in that mission by becoming a PJ Media VIP member.

VIP membership is an investment in our mission, but you get some cool benefits as well. And it's a great deal when you take advantage of our 60% off sale. Click here to sign up, and your discount will apply at checkout.