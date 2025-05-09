The Blue-Haired Hippies All Lack a 'Street Education'

Call me a silly goose, but I remember watching the news when I was a kid growing up in Detroit, and seeing recalcitrant, soap-dodging Marxist hippies becoming intimately acquainted with the business end of the policemen's billy clubs, thus compelling them to rethink their "rebellious" plans for the evening. Hilarity ensued. My, how things have changed.

For starters, the "rebellious" beatniks have changed drastically. The male hippies of the 1960s no longer look like a hirsute Expedia troll, à la George Harrison on his iconic LP, "All Things Must Pass."

FACT-O-RAMA! For you youngins, LP stands for "long play," meaning a full-sized record album to be played on a hifi at a speed of 33 1/3 rotations per minute (RPM). LPs usually contained roughly ten songs, compared to a "45," which was a smaller record that typically contained one song per side and was played at a speed of 45 rpm. "EPs" were "extended play" records that usually contained four songs, and thus were somewhere between a 45 and an LP.

Today's apparatchiks, whether male, female, or otherwise, have become nothing more than a collection of purple-haired brats who, unlike their counterculture grandparents, are so boring that they put a can of Red Bull to sleep.

The promiscuity of the "free love" hippies of the 1960s and 1970s has been replaced today by incels who hate their genitals too much to use them.

The biggest difference between the original bohemians who fought for free speech and their uptight grandchildren who now try to end it is this: Today's Marxist is frequently a rich kid who has never been punched in the face for acting like an a**clown.

But before we get started, let me present this statement from the legal offices of the KDJ Nation:

This article is for entertainment purposes only. Please do not go around walloping the annoying, blue-haired gorgons even though they are all but begging for it.

Now that I have covered my bahookie from criminal prosecution, I can tell that no one has taught these commie stains the meaning of the word "accountability.

FACT-O-RAMA! Today's communist street turds look as though they/them fell face first into a tackle box.

Why are these animals so nasty? My first guess would be that, as kids playing soccer communist football, they didn't keep score; thus, there would be no losers.

IRONY-O-RAMA! They are ALL losers.

They've never been held responsible for their actions, which is why today they get away with street tyranny, like these gutless prags:

Antifa is completely out of control. They’re stalking an elderly couple that attended a TPUSA event. This should never be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/jbljgYkBUu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2025

Why did the cops allow these soy suckers to terrorize this couple instead of filling their eyes with military-grade pepper spray? Were they told to stand down? Or do they frequently bend a knee to these animals?

ANTIFA pushes Seattle PD down a hill, fully repelling them from the lecture hall of interdisciplinary engineering.



I’ve never seen such a broken police department that allows THEMSELVES to BE POLICED pic.twitter.com/8ZOX1BqvDd — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 6, 2025

We do things a little differently here in New York. Check this out:

Mass arrests of pro-Palestinians on Thursday at Brooklyn CUNY College.



Protesters got violent, NYPD pushed back and arrested them.pic.twitter.com/2lcCbQQvv9 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 8, 2025

Now this is more like it! Perhaps the Seattle cops should take some training on commie control from the NYPD.

I recall the halcyon days when a spitting hippie, like this permavirgin, would get a face full of sidewalk and a few nights free stay in a "gated community," compliments of the boys in blue.

Interim U.S. attorney for D.C. Ed Martin was confronted by a leftist and spit on while giving an interview. President Trump said he would replace Martin with another nominee after facing opposition from a Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.pic.twitter.com/IeuAzE7yaw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 9, 2025

UPDATE-O-RAMA! Little Miss Spittle has been arrested and is facing 20 years in the hoosegow. Sha-ZAM!

Meet Antifa's answer to Marty Feldman:

LANGUAGE WARNING:

"You sorry ass cracker... I'll beat yo mother f—kin' ass"



One of the Trantifa protesters at the violent Antifa direct action on May 5 at @Portland_State against the @Riley_Gaines_ event went on a violent, racist tirade. pic.twitter.com/u2OrXGWTq9 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2025

Check out this 90 lb. bundle of parental disappointment. Zhe might be my favorite Antifa ladyboy to hit the streets lately. Listen to its weak, testosterone-starved voice squeak as his brain tries to get his other testicle to drop, and force his scrawny, gluten-free body reluctantly into puberty.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

While watching their comrades get arrested over the extremely violent, fiery Antifa attack at @UW “for Palestine,” a trans Antifa member (Trantifa) says how he loves seeing IDF and American law enforcement get killed. He recounts his favorite violent memories from the 2020… pic.twitter.com/ulxuOuLeln — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2025

What's the one common denominator that connects all of these milksop hermaphrodites? I bet 99.9% of them have never been held responsible by the cops, their parents, or those they attack for their nestle-cock behavior, except for the black Marty Feldman guy. I suspect his pituitary gland was hit by a karmic bolt of lightning.

Let's keep the jollies going and visit our fun friends at Jokes and a Point.

Check out their latest video. Perhaps even hit the "subscribe" button to stay tuned in. Remember, patriots are funny and Marxists are nothing but joyless big girls' blouses.

Maybe punching filthy communists isn't your thing. How else can you do battle against the nancy-boys picking on seniors and burning our big blue toilet towns to ash?

Hit them where it hurts the most; keep free speech FREE.

