KABOOM: Karoline Leavitt Schools Trump-Hating Journalists

In a fiery White House press briefing on Friday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a masterclass in dismantling the legacy media’s tired, baseless attacks on President Donald Trump. When a reporter tried to paint Trump as a self-serving opportunist profiting off the presidency, Leavitt wasn’t having it. Her response was a mic-drop moment that exposed the hypocrisy and bias of the so-called “journalists” in the room.

Advertisement

Leavitt didn’t mince words when addressing the absurd premise of the question.

“I think it’s frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit,” she said, her tone dripping with justified indignation. And she’s right. The idea that Trump, a man who walked away from a billion-dollar real estate empire to serve the American people, is in this for personal gain is laughable. This isn’t some career politician grubbing for power or pocketing shady deals; Trump’s track record proves he’s the real deal.

As Leavitt pointed out, Trump “left a life of luxury and a life of running a very successful real estate empire for public service, not just once, but twice.”

The man could be sipping champagne on a yacht, yet he chose the grueling path of public service because he loves this country. And the American people know it. That’s why they reelected him in a landslide, trusting that he’ll always put their interests first. The media’s attempt to spin this as self-interest is not just dishonest — it’s delusional.

Such an accusation is even more insulting considering what the radical left put him through. Trump has endured an onslaught of politically motivated assaults, ranging from Barack Obama's spying on his campaign and the fabricated Russian collusion narrative to Joe Biden's weaponization of the Justice Department, which included the unprecedented raid on his home. Despite this, we should be grateful that he deemed the personal sacrifice worthwhile to fight for the nation's future.

Advertisement

Recommended: A ‘Nuclear Bomb’ of Damaging Revelations Is Coming for Biden and Democrats

Leavitt drove the point home: “This is a president who has actually lost money for being President of the United States.” While the Biden crime family and other career swamp creatures have been caught red-handed profiting off their positions, Trump’s bank account has taken a hit for his service. Where were these same gotcha questions when Trump’s predecessor was in office?

Leavitt nailed it.

“I don’t remember these same type of questions being asked of my predecessor about a career politician who was clearly profiting off this office.” The double standard is glaring, and the press knows it.

What’s more, Leavitt made it clear that this White House operates with integrity, something the Biden White House did not. “This White House holds ourselves to the highest of ethical standards,” she declared.

Press Sec @karolineleavitt obliterates reporter for suggesting President Trump, who donates his entire presidential salary and left a life of luxury for public service, is profiting from his position:



"I don’t remember the same types of questions being asked of my predecessor… pic.twitter.com/wKlCjJpgMC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 9, 2025

Advertisement

The media’s obsession with smearing Trump only underscores their desperation. They can’t stand that a man who owes nothing to the establishment is back in the Oval Office, ready to drain the swamp again. Leavitt’s takedown was a reminder that Trump’s mission is about making America great again, not personal enrichment.

The mainstream media's attacks on President Trump grow more desperate by the day. Get unlimited access to our in-depth coverage of White House press briefings and exclusive content that cuts through the noise. Join PJ Media VIP now—use the code FIGHT for 60% off and stand with us against fake news!