A ‘Nuclear Bomb’ of Damaging Revelations Is Coming for Biden and Democrats

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings didn’t hold back on Thursday when he predicted that a political earthquake would come for the Democratic Party next week. Appearing on a CNN panel discussion following Biden’s appearance on “The View,” Jennings pointed to the president’s stumbling performance and an explosive upcoming book as the ingredients for a devastating week ahead.

Biden’s interview on “The View” was, as we previously reported, a disaster. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin had asked Joe Biden to respond to claims—sourced from Democrats themselves in several books—that his cognitive decline became significantly worse during his final year in office. The premise, she noted, reflected what many had already suspected as early as his 2020 campaign.

Biden denied the allegations, saying, “They are wrong. There’s nothing to sustain that,” but what followed only reinforced the concerns. His response quickly devolved into incoherent rambling, touching on the Capitol riot, COVID-19, and “the incompetence of the last outfit,” all in a confusing jumble of half-finished thoughts. At one point, he admitted, “I’m—I’m talking too long,” prompting Jill Biden to step in and take over the interview, clearly recognizing the need to contain the damage.

It was a devastating interview, but Jennings thinks that it’s nothing compared to what’s coming next.

“Watching him over the last few days reminded me that a whole bunch of people were telling us with a straight face that this man was capable of serving another four years as president,” Jennings said bluntly. “And these appearances, coupled with what I understand is going to be the equivalent of a nuclear bomb dropped on the Democratic Party when Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book comes out next week—I don’t know that the Democrats have fully internalized what’s about to happen to them between what he looks like today and what they're about to report.”

CNN host Abby Phillip even observed Biden’s apparent lack of self-awareness. “I’m not sure that Joe Biden fully realizes even his own deficits in this moment,” she said. “He was asked about it directly, and he doesn’t seem to get it at all, which is part of the problem.”

Ana Navarro, a co-host on “The View,” who was also on the panel, tried to downplay concerns about Biden’s condition and questioned the accuracy of reporting that Biden told Vice President Kamala Harris not to distance herself from his struggling presidency.

“Well, look, Abby. I don't know many elected officials, in any party, who willingly walk away from their elected office, right? I think it's hard for everybody. Look, I -- I think this was very hard for Joe Biden, and I think he took responsibility for that.”

Clearly, she ignored the reports that Biden was essentially blackmailed to drop out.

The conversation spiraled as both commentators clashed over Biden’s truthfulness and capacity for office. Navarro defended Biden’s honesty, saying, “I don’t think he tells many lies.”

That prompted laughter and a sharp retort from Jennings. “Come on,” he said.

I don't think Democrats have fully internalized what's about to happen to them when this nuclear bomb drops next week.



Will Biden and the Democrats be able to weather what’s coming? Jennings seems to think they haven’t got a clue what’s about to hit them.

