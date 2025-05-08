Joe Biden Went on ‘The View,’ and It Was a Total Disaster

During an appearance on “The View” on Thursday morning, former President-ish Joe Biden was confronted with a question about his cognitive health, and his response was such a confusing mess that his wife Jill had to jump in and rescue him mid-answer.

It started when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Biden about claims that have been made in several books, written and sourced by Democrat insiders, that indicate that they were all aware of a steep cognitive decline in Biden’s final year in office. That premise alone is pretty hilarious because it was clear even during his candidacy in 2020 that he was cognitively impaired. But I digress.

“Mr. President,” Griffin began, “since you left office, there have been a number of books that have come out—deeply sourced from Democratic sources—that claim in your final year there was a dramatic decline in your cognitive abilities. What is your response to these allegations? Are these sources wrong?”

Biden immediately denied the claims, but what followed was anything but reassuring.

“They are wrong,” Biden said, his voice weak and gravely. “There’s nothing to sustain that, um, number one. Number two, you know, think of what, uh, what we were left with. We were left with a circumstance where we, uh, we had a insurrection when I started.”

From there, Biden’s answer spiraled into a jumbled string of unrelated points and half-finished thoughts.

“That nonsense of civil war. We had a circumstance where we were in a position that we, uh… Well, I’ll… The pandemic, because of the incompetence of the last outfit—” he trailed off.

“Right,” Jill Biden interjected, trying to steady the moment.

Biden then added, “…ended up over a m– million people dying. A million people dying. And we’re also in a situation where we found ourselves, uh, unable to, uh, deal with a- a- a lot of just basic issues, and, uh… Which I won’t go into them, uh, in the interest of time. And so, we went to work, and we got it done, and, uh… You know, one of the things that, uh, that… Well, I’m—I’m talking too long.”

At that point, Jill Biden realized she had to try to clean up the trainwreck that had just happened and fully took over.

“Well, uh, listen,” she began. “You know, one of the things I think is that the people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us, and they didn’t see how hard Joe worked every single day.”

Jill then painted a glowing picture of her husband’s work ethic, contrasting it sharply with the disjointed performance viewers had just witnessed.

“I mean, he’d get up, he’d put in a full day, and then at night, he would… I’d be in bed, you know, reading my book, and he was still on the phone, reading his briefings, working with staff. I mean, it was nonstop,” she said. “The White House… Being president is not like a job. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a life that you live. You live it 24 hours a day.”

Save for the 40% of the time you’re on vacation, like Biden was.

Wrapping up, she said passionately, “And Joe worked really hard. I think he was a great president. And if you look at things today… give me Joe Biden any time.”

Truly amazing stuff here: Joe Biden is asked about the books that have been written about his cognitive decline. He spends one minute struggling to answer the question while going on tangents about random things before handing it off to his wife who says he was perfectly fine lol pic.twitter.com/vUjG2dwe0X — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2025

This reminds me of Jill praising Joe after his debate with Trump when she gushed, “Joe, you did such a great job answering every question!” — even though his performance was such a dumpster fire that it ultimately led to Democrats forcing him out of the race. Once again, Jill stepped in to patch over her husband’s incoherence with glowing praise, as if pretending everything is fine will rewrite history.

