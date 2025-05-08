Kash Patel Nukes Another Democrat Over Bogus FBI ‘Weaponization’ Narrative

Democrats are clinging to the absurd narrative that the FBI has been weaponized under Donald Trump — a claim that falls apart the moment you remember that it was Joe Biden who weaponized the Justice Department against Trump and his allies. From bogus investigations to the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago, the entire operation reeked of political desperation aimed at stopping Trump from reclaiming the White House.

At a House hearing Wednesday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) tried to accuse FBI Director Kash Patel of weaponizing the agency, but the move backfired spectacularly. Patel met Dean’s grandstanding with sharp rebuttals, and he flipped the script and exposed the partisan gamesmanship behind her accusations.

Patel responded to bogus accusations of FBI weaponization during a Senate hearing on Thursday, and once again, he wasn’t going to sit quietly while Democrats attempted to paint him and the bureau as politically motivated. In a particularly fiery exchange with Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Patel dismantled her repeated insinuations that he was engaged in partisan retaliation, flipping the script on the weaponization narrative Democrats love to push.

Patel began laying out the scope of the Bureau’s work under his leadership, pointing to thousands of gang-related prosecutions, but Murray wanted to grandstand and interrupted him.

“Well, that’s not my question,” she interjected. “We know that you—”

Patel cut through the noise: “Well, you asked if I was weaponizing the FBI and I am not. I’m giving you the hard, concrete examples of the men and women putting handcuffs on bad people doing harm to our children and innocent Americans. I do not see a weaponization.”

Murray, grasping for a counterpoint, pivoted to the January 6 investigation. “But you have placed on leave FBI employees responsible for the investigation of January 6. That sounds political to me,” she claimed.

Patel didn’t flinch. “I have not placed anyone on leave who has not violated their ethical obligation or their oath to the Constitution,” he said firmly.

“So if they were investigating January 6, you believe they were violating an ethical obligation?” Murray asked, trying again.

“Nope,” Patel replied flatly. “I think the common theme here is you’re putting words in my mouth, and I’m not gonna tolerate it, nor will the men and women of the FBI.”

Murray then brought up the Russia collusion hoax because apparently she didn't get the message that it has been proven to be a hoax: “Well, you did place on leave an analyst responsible for investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. Is that politicization? Is that retribution?”

Again, Patel refused to let the false narrative stand: “No, not if she broke the law or the ethical guidelines. I don’t know which case you’re talking about, but that’s the standard. And we will hold ourselves inwardly accountable, and we will not be strayed from our mission because people think we are politicizing the Bureau.”

Then, in a striking moment that drew attention in the hearing room, Patel turned the tables: “If you want to talk about someone who was attacked by a weaponized Bureau, you’re looking at him. And now he’s the Director of the FBI and he’s cleaning it up.”

Patel had already made it clear: the politicization didn’t start with him, but under his leadership, it ends.

And that’s exactly what has Democrats rattled. Patel isn’t just exposing their abuse of power; he’s dismantling the partisan machinery they’ve relied on to target their political enemies.

