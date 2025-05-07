Kash Patel Destroys Democrat to Her Face in Fiery Exchange Over FBI Weaponization

A House hearing took a sharp turn Wednesday when Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) attempted to grandstand with tired Democrat talking points — only to get torched by FBI Director Kash Patel. Dean came in swinging with a smug, self-important lecture about the so-called “weaponization” of the FBI, but Patel wasn’t having it. What followed was a verbal beatdown as Patel dismantled her narrative and exposed the empty theatrics behind her accusations.

Advertisement

Rep. Dean began her questioning with a smug jab at Patel, referencing her role in the impeachment of Donald Trump. “I was an impeachment manager for President Trump’s second impeachment. It was a sad, solemn duty,” she said before pivoting to accuse Patel of abusing federal law enforcement power. “As you and the president continue to weaponize and investigate his perceived enemies… when can I, a former impeachment manager, expect the FBI at my door?”

Patel, unfazed by the sheer stupidity of her question, fired back immediately. “Ma’am, you want to know who was targeted by a weaponized FBI? Me. You want to know how and why?” he said.

Dean attempted to deflect, snidely suggesting, “Well, you may even write a book about that.”

“I did,” Patel replied. Refusing to be dismissed, he pointed to a copy of his book “Government Gangsters,” which Rep. Dean had been using as a prop. “You should read the book because there’s no enemies list in that book,” he said, calling out the Democrats’ projection of their own tactics. “There are people that violated their constitutional obligations and their duties to the American people. And they were rightly called out.”

Recommended: Trump's Ultimate Troll Move Would Send D.C. Leftists Into Meltdown



Advertisement

As Dean tried to change the subject, Patel kept pressing. “And you should give that book to every one of your constituents so they can read about it.”

“I’m changing topics,” Dean said curtly. “I won’t be doing that.”

“That’s their loss,” Patel replied.

The confrontation escalated when Dean accused Patel of dishonesty during his Senate confirmation process. She claimed Patel had denied involvement in the firing of FBI officials tied to the prosecution of January 6 defendants, whom she falsely claimed "beat and killed Capitol police officers," before accusing him of lying under oath.

“Mr. Patel, my second question is: Should we worry more about your memory or your veracity?” Dean asked.

Patel fired back without skipping a beat.

“We should worry more about your lack of candor,” he said. “You’re accusing me of committing perjury. Tell the American people how I broke the law and committed a felony. Have the audacity to actually put the facts forward instead of lying for political banter so you can have a 20-second donation hit.”

That’s gonna leave a mark.

Dean replied, “The answer is both. I believe that the men and women of the—”

Patel didn’t let her finish. “The answer is you’re failing, not me.”

Flustered, Dean concluded with a weak “I reclaim my time.”

Advertisement

“Go ahead,” Patel replied.

JUST IN: FBI Director Kash Patel absolutely torches former Trump impeachment manager Dem Rep. Madeleine Dean to her face.



🔥🔥🔥



Dean: "When can I, a former impeachment manager, expect the FBI at my door?"



Patel: "You want to know who was targeted by a weaponized FBI? Me."… pic.twitter.com/01a7Cw1Xhk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2025

The clash put a spotlight on just how far Democrats are willing to go to cling to debunked narratives, desperately accusing their political opponents of the very abuses their own party has repeatedly committed. But if this exchange proved anything, it’s that Kash Patel didn’t show up to play defense; he came ready to fight back and expose the truth.

Tired of watching Democrats grandstand while the media covers for them? Get unrestricted access to our hard-hitting coverage and analysis that cuts through the political theater. Join PJ Media VIP now with code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the truth they don't want you to see.